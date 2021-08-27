Chichester Observer race helps Goodwood kick off big weekend of racing

They race at Goodwood on Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday afternoon / Picture: Getty

The action gets under way at 4.53pm and concludes at 7.23pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. If you are heading to the races, we suggest taking a look at OLBG.

4.53pm Apprentice Handicap (6f)

A wide-open renewal of this contest in which course and distance winner Epsom Faithfull is one to note along with Granary Queen who finished a good second at Ffos Las last time out. However, preference is for Bedford Blaze who scored on the All-Weather in March and is capable of further improvement now on the turf.

Selection: Bedford Blaze

5.23pm Novice Stakes (1m)

Definite shaped with promise when fourth at Ffos Las on debut and is respected along with War Horse who was a staying-on fifth in a maiden won by subsequent multiple Group-race scorer Lusail at Newmarket. Soul Stopper was last on debut at Sandown and needs to improve, but the vote goes to Splendent. An excellent third on debut at Newmarket, with normal improvement expected, he should go close in this event.

Selection: Splendent

5.53pm Chichester Observer Handicap (2m)

An open event with last time out winner Dance To Paris one to note for Lucy Wadham. Just Hubert scored at the Shergar Cup last time out in fine style under Nicola Currie and given that win he has to be high on the shortlist. However, preference is for Single. She produced a career best to finish second to the high-class Eileendover at Newmarket last time out and can go one better here.

Selection: Single

6.23pm Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (1m 1f)

A fascinating maiden with William Haggas saddling debutant Bartzella who is a daughter of Golden Horn and is respected. John and Thady Gosden are doubly represented with Well Spent and Stella Maris. Well Spent is owned by Her Majesty The Queen and has an interesting pedigree being by Siyouni. Stella Maris is a daughter of Sea The Stars and shaped with promise when third on debut at Newmarket. However, Country Pyle makes plenty of appeal. The three-year-old is a half-sister to Group One winner Pyledriver and finished strongly to take second on her debut at Newbury. She looks a leading player for this event.

Selection: Country Pyle

6.53pm Gusbourne Fillies’ Handicap (1m)

This could rest between Lola Showgirl and Stunning Beauty. Lola Showgirl has been in fine form this season, landing competitive handicaps at York and Ascot, before finishing fourth in Listed company at Haydock last time out. However, preference is for Stunning Beauty who scored at Doncaster in June and finished a good third at Newmarket in a competitive handicap on her latest start.

Selection: Stunning Beauty

7.23pm Now Handicap (5f)

Atty’s Edge has been knocking at the door of late with two second-placed finishes and he is taken to get the better of the old boy Green Door who is interesting off a mark of 64 in the finale.