Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club have seven athletes at the ETU European Championships in Weert, Holland this weekend.

They gained qualification last season, each athlete managing to get starting place from their performances in the Arundel Triathlon.

The athletes are (left to right) are: Anne Sydenham, Will Grace, Martin Hill, Richard Johnson, Lee Sydenham, Ian ‘Bart’ Gay and Trudi Cunningham.

