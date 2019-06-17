Chichester's Midsummer race replaced by Centurion Country 5

A new race for Chichester-area runners is launched this week.

Wednesday evening beings the first running of the Centurion Country 5 which, as the name suggests, will make use of the Centurion Way, north of Lavant.

It’s a new identity and route for the old Midsummer 5, which used to feature a lap of the Goodwood motor circuit.

The start will be once again at Lavant village green with runners making their way along Marsh Lane, next to the Water Meadows before joining the Centurion Way at the pumping station. The course will be out-and-back with a turning point just before the West Dean tunnel.

Apart from a dog-leg around one of the farm sites, the course is almost entirely flat – with a slight uphill section facing the runners on the opening half of the race but knowing they will have the advantage of a fast last couple of miles after the turn-around point.

There is already a strong entry for the race and the organising team from Chichester Runners expect the race limit of 400 to be reached before the day of the race.

There will be no entries on the day but there is still time to enter in advance via the Chichester Runners website – www.chichester-runners.org.uk

The race starts at 7.30pm and there is one familiar feature borrowed from the format of the previous Midsummer 5... the provision of burgers and drinks after the race.

Prizes will be awarded to the first three men and women home and there will be an extensive range of age group awards from under-20s through to over-70s.