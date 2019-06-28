Chichester's new race is a winner - and so are Harry and Beth

Chichester Runners & AC kept up their 30-year-old tradition of hosting a summer five-mile road race with a new off-road course for 2019.

The original road race passed in front of Goodwood House and in more recent years involved a lap of the Goodwood Motor race circuit, but this year’s route encompassed an out-and-back loop on the upper stretch of the Centurion Way.

Keeping to the usual start point at Lavant Village Green, the field of almost 300 had just enough time for the faster competitors to move to the head of the pack along Marsh Lane before joining the Centurion Way at just under a mile.

Centurion 5 in pictures

By this time a trio of Harry Leleu, club record holder over 10k, speedy Jacob O’Hara from Porstmouth AC and veteran James Baker had moved clear.

Leleu finished in 25.47, under-20 O’Hara was second and Baker scooped the over-40 prize.

Chichester also had the second over-40 home in Jon Peters, with Jim Garland just edged out for the over-50 prize.

There was success for Trevor Baker, who had his best run to date to win the over-70 prize.

As a club Chichester had even more success in the women’s race winning all but one age category. Back from her studies at Leeds University, Beth

Garland was too good for the rest to win the women’s race in 29.05, finishing overall eighth out of the field of nearly 300.

There were age group wins from Alice Cox-Rusbridge in the under-20 age group, Nadia Anderson for the over-50s and Helen Dean in the over-60s.