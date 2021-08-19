Chichester's big race to make grand return in October

The start of the 2019 half marathon / Picture: Derek Martin

The ninth half marathon since the event was revived in 2012 will be held on Sunday, October 3, organised by Everyone Active.

Runners who have missed out on the opportunity to compete in many races over the past 18 months because of the pandemic have welcomed news that one of the region’s most popular events is back.

The race starts at 9am from outside Chichester College and the beautiful ‘multi-terrain’ route features a good mix of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country, taking in the major city centre sights and landmarks as well as spectacular scenery in Lavant and Goodwood.

The race appeals to people of all abilities from the beginner to the experienced runner.

Organisers want to hear from anyone who has run every year since 2012 and will be doing it this year – they can visit www.

everyoneactive.com/news/chichester-half-

marathon/ and let them know.

Within the main race, a ten-mile version will be offered, giving runners the benefit of running through the city and climbing two thirds of the Trundle, without the challenge of the final climb to the summit and with a shorter route back to Chichester.

There’s also the three-person relay in which teams of three do the 13-mile course between them. This has been a real highlight of race day since its inception in 2016.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to once again be delivering the Chichester Half Marathon. The half is a beautiful run through some idyllic countryside, and is a challenge that will appeal to club and social runners alike. If you are not able to run this year, we would love to welcome you onto our team of fantastic volunteers. Email us at chichestersports.gov.uk for more.”

Race director Graham Jessop said: “Entries are already coming in well. Prospective runners are advised to get their entries in early.