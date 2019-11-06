Cycling fans get new chance to complete laps of iconic motor circuit

Goodwood motor circuit is a popular spot for cycling

Before September, when Yorkshire hosted the Cycling World Championships, the last UK-based Cycling World Championships were held at Goodwood in 1982 where the elite of world cycling turned up.

For millions around the world, the chance to lap Goodwood is a bucket list item, and now cycling enthusiasts are being offered a unique opportunity to ride the famous 2.4-mile track.

Confident riders can join on Tuesday evenings and every other Sunday morning across the winter months, while families are welcome on Sunday afternoons.

Jon Barnett, general manager of Goodwood Motor Circuit, said: “The circuit offers the ideal opportunity to come down after work and enjoy training in the fresh air, or on weekends with friends and family.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share this venue with people throughout the winter; it creates wonderful opportunities to be active and engaged in a safe traffic-free environment.”

A team from Mavic and Exposure Lights will be providing advice on their areas of expertise during the launch cycling session.

The celebrated Mavic service course car will be on display for unique photo opportunities. Synonymous with the Tour de France, the tour service has revolutionised racing as we know it.

Pulborough-based leading light manufacturer Exposure Lights will support the launch and be providing lights to loan for future evening sessions.