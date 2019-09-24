Darts teams' chiefs step up to oche in Bognor

The Friday Summer Darts League Captains' and Secretaries' knockouts took place at Newtown Social Club.

The captains' knockout attracted 13 players and 14 players took part in the Secretaries knockout.

The secretaries' finalists

In the Secretaries knockout Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) beat Rob Allen (Little Legends) and Stuart Turner (ASC) removed Ricky Clark (Newtown Amity) in the semi-finals.

In the final Turner, the 2006 runner-up, win the bullseye to go first, but Robinson forged ahead and took the leg in 25 darts.

In the second leg Turner picked up his game with scores of 92, 97 and 85, but Robinson hit three tons to get to the double first and take a 23-dart leg.

Leg three had Turner starting steady, but Robinson hit two tons and three scores of 80-plus totake the win 3-0 and his first Summer Secretaries’ title.

In the Captains knockout the only 180 of the night come from Dave Coupland (Royal Oak).

Lee Hellyer (Newtown Amity) lost to Steve Perry (Lamb) in the first semi-final. The second featured Dave Bourne (Little Legends) beating 2010 champion Colin Mace (Friary ‘Z’).

In the final Perry started first after winning the bullseye, but it was an even leg. Bourne eventually hit double one to win it.

Leg two saw Perry start with 140, followed by 81 and 100, but Bourne caught up. This time Perry took the double.

Perry hit 85, 68 & 121 to start leg three, but steady scoring from Bourne saw him take the lead and then go 2-1 up.

In leg four Bourne missed his chances, giving Perry time to catch up and hit his double.

The decider had Perry starting with a ton and hitting a 140, but a ton and 120 from Bourne drew him back.

Perry hit double top, taking the match 3-2, and the Summer Captains’ title.