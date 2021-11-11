Farnham blown away by Chichester - and it's perfect send-off for Sam

Sam Drayson (on the ground) had a great send-off as Chichester won his final game 50-10 vs Farnham / Picture: Alison Tanner

It was a fitting send-off for prop stalwart forward Sam Drayson, who is leaving the area to further his career.

Conditions were perfect as Farnham kicked off.

The Blues laid down their intentions as they ran back to test the Farnham defensive organisation.

Great recycling at the breakdown exposed the visitors defence out wide with Matt Mclagan scoring two excellent tries.

The one from his own half was memorable as he beat off several defenders as he danced to the line.

Home skipper Charlie Wallace also joined in the first half fun when he was on the end of another flowing move to dot down and the hosts were 19 points to the good after 15 minutes of action.

Farnham were punished when they carried the ball as they found it difficult to hold onto the ball.

However, the Surrey side slowly got their handling sorted to score a well worked try after five minutes of pressure in the home 22.

The Blues weren’t done yet in the first half as two further tries gave the Blues a commanding 29-5 points advantage.

Farnham continued where they left in the first half and grew into the game without really stretching the Blues defence.

They did manage to score one further try. This rallied the Blues and three further tries were scored in the second half.

Skipper Wallace delivered a delightful reverse pop to the rampaging Miller to score a glorious try under the posts.

The evasive Rhys Thompson was not to miss out on the action as he finished off another free flowing move.

Winger Margarson got the final try with the last play of the game when he expertly finished in the corner after great continuity.

The final conversion from out wide sailed between the sticks and the Blues had scored 50 points.

It was an enthralling game of rugby. Farnham had their moments during the game but on the day it was the hosts who gained the plaudits.