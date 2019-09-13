Fleur and Fionn fly flag in Sussex combined events championships

Two Chichester Runners & AC athletes competed at the Sussex combined events championships at a sunny but windy Sutton Athletics Centre – each giving an excellent account of themselves.

Having focussed this season solely on sprints, first-year under-17 Fleur Hollyer made a late decision to take on her first heptathlonio and packed training for seven events into just under four weeks.

Fleur Hollyer leads the way / Picture by Lee Hollyer

She completed the 80m hurdles in a respectable time of 15.04sec, the 1.33m high jump was just short of her personal best,and her improved shot putt technique brought a 6.53m PB and she finished the first day with a good 200m into a strong headwind.

The second day went a little astray – with long jump runway problems giving away at least 35cm, and her javelin slightly down on training performances – but she finished with a well-executed 800m in a PB time of 2min 40.80sec.

She took silver with a PB points total of 2916 – enough for national ranking.

Fionn O`Murchu, having moved up an age group from last year, and with limited recent training, won bronze in the under-15 boys’ pentathlon with marks of 4.11m LJ, 16.78sec 80m hurdles and 8.38m shot - he completed a high jump of 1.34m before finishing with a 2.25..41 800m to amass 1546 points.