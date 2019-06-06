Fontwell Park midweek meeting brings more for Moore

The first of fontwell Park's two midweek meetings in June featured 36 horses going to post for seven National Hunt races – and there was a double for Sussex-based track regular Jamie Moore.

Musical Stardust took the opener, the Visit Attheraces.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, by 2½ lengths under 7lb claimer Jamie Brace for Edgecote trainer Alex Hales.

Gary and Jamie Moore’s 4/7F Not Never claimed a six-length win in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Beginners’ Steeple Chase. Adrian Heskin rode Olly Murphy’s The Butcher Said to a 12-length success at 6/4F in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices’ Hurdle – defying a double-penalty.

Not A Role Model made it three in a row for favourite-backers in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap Steeple Chase – a five-length victory for Sam Thomas with Richard Patrick on-board the 15/8F.

Paddy’s Runner made all in the Visit Attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle, to land a quick-fire double for Welsh trainers. It was Jack Tudor with a seven-length win on-board the 5/1-shot for Christian Williams.

One More Tune survived a stewards' inquiry to take the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novices’ Handicap Steeple Chase by 1¼ lengths for Chris Gordon and Tom Cannon at 14/1.

Suzi Best’s Corrie Lake took the Michael Hogan Memorial Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race – Moore’s second success in the saddle. The 12/1-shot won by seven lengths.

The next meeting at the track – before a two-month break – is an afternoon card next Wednesday, June 12.