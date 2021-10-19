Fontwell Park tips: Success can flow for Helford River

They race at Fontwell on Wednesday afternoon / Picture: Getty

The action gets under way at 1.23pm and concludes at 4.45pm. The going at the track is currently Good to Soft, Good in places and we have previewed all of the action with our race by race guide.

1.23pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 3f)

Ottoman Style is a half-brother to the classy Brahma Bull and scored in a point last term. He is interesting on his first start under Rules, as is fellow point winner Universal Dave who was purchased for £52,000 by connections. However, preference is for Gym Tonic. The five-year-old cost €20,000 and finished a good second on his debut at Kelso last time out.

1.55pm Handicap Chase (2m 1f)

Top-weight Creative Inertia has been in form this season and warrants respect along with Darebin who boasts course winning form. However, Go As You Please got the job done nicely when successful at Warwick in September and he looks capable of defying a 3lb rise here.

Selection: Go As You Please

2.30pm Handicap Hurdle (2M 3F)

A cracking event. Seddon and West To The Bridge both boast classy form in their back catalogue but are both on retrieval missions. No Risk Des Flos is thoroughly unexposed and also makes appeal along with the progressive Adicci who has filled second on his last two starts. However, Haddex Des Obeaux makes plenty of appeal for Gary Moore. A dual winner in France, the four-year-old was a good second at Fontwell on his debut and he should come on plenty for that debut effort in Britain.

Selection: Haddex Des Obeaux

3.05pm Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

A trappy six-runner contest. Dorking Lad has been off the track since scoring at Newton Abbot and is interesting if taking to fences on his first try over the larger obstacles. Goldencard was narrowly denied at Fontwell last time out, but remains open to more improvement, as does Reallyradical who has won his last two starts at Fontwell. However, Helford River created a good impression when remaining unbeaten over fences at Fontwell earlier this month and he is taken to defy a 2lb rise.

Selection: Helford River

3.40pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

Briac bounced back to form when second at Warwick in May and has to be respected in a wide-open event along with No Worries who has won two of his last three starts. Teenage Dirtbag made a good return to action when third at Worcester and is respected along with Celtic Tara who filled fourth at Perth on her reappearance. However, Sixties Secret has finished second and third so far this term and given he is knocking at the door, his turn could be coming and he therefore gets the vote.

Selection: Sixties Secret

4.15pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

Antony is interesting as his handicap mark continues to drop, whilst Jaunty Soria chases successive victories. However, preference is for Gerboise Borget. He was still in contention when falling at Worcester last time out and if none the worse for that fall, he should go close here.

Selection: Gerboise Borget

4.45pm Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Both Tractor Fred and Colonel Manderson are capable of playing leading roles in this event, but preference is for Heavey. The seven-year-old has been running with credit in defeat and there should be more scope for improvement off a mark of 102 here.