Images from Carl Cox's DJ set, originally due to take place at Goodwood last year but delayed by the pandemic / Picture: Clive Bennett

Friday night racing and Carl Cox at Goodwood - picture gallery

Legendary DJ Carl Cox helped get Goodwood's bank holiday weekend of action under way - after a great evening's racing on the Downs.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 1:50 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th August 2021, 1:52 pm

The Chichester Observer Handicap - won Just Hubert, ridden by Nicola Currie for William Muir and Chris Grassick - was one of the races that absorbed a large crowd before they enjoyed Cox's set, which was backed by a fabulous laser light show. Photographer Clive Bennett was there to capture the action - and present the prizes for the Observer race - and you can see a selection of his images on these pages. Here is our preview of Saturday's action too.

Evening racing at Goodwood under sunny skies kicked off the bank holiday weekend / Picture: Clive Bennett

Evening racing at Goodwood under sunny skies kicked off the bank holiday weekend / Picture: Clive Bennett

Images from Carl Cox's DJ set, originally due to take place at Goodwood last year but delayed by the pandemic / Picture: Clive Bennett

Images from Carl Cox's DJ set, originally due to take place at Goodwood last year but delayed by the pandemic / Picture: Clive Bennett

