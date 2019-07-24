Glorious Goodwood 2019 - latest on all the big races

The 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival begins on Tuesday, July 30, and it looks like being the usual cracking week of flat racing on the South Downs.

We'll be covering Glorious with previews, tips, reports, reaction, pictures and video. But we will be keeping this page prominent on the website as a guide to the latest line-ups - and when they happen, the results - from all the big races and, nearer the time, the supporting races too.

Courtesy of the Racing Post website, where you can get the latest updates on all the racecards, below are links to all you need to know as the five-day festival looms.

The Qatar Lennox Stakes card

The Qatar Goodwood Cup card

The Qatar Sussex Stakes card

The Qatar Nassau Stakes card

The Unibet Golden Mile card

The King George Qatar Stakes card

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

The Unibet Stewards' Cup