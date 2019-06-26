Glorious Goodwood: Entries revealed for Nassau Stakes, Goodwood Cup and Stewards' Cup

Classic winners Hermosa (Aidan O'Brien) and Channel (Francis-Henri Graffard) feature among 33 entries (13 more than in 2018) for the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes

The contest is run over nearly 10 furlongs, the highlight on the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies' Day, on Thursday, August 1.

Dual British and Irish 1,000 Guineas scorer Hermosa is one of 10 entries for Ireland's champion Flat trainer Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking a fifth Qatar Nassau Stakes victory. The three-year-old daughter of Galileo finished second on her latest start to French raider Watch Me in the G1 Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot, but has yet to race over further.

Watch Me's stable companion Channel landed the Prix de Diane (French Oaks, 1m 2f 110y) last time out at Chantilly on June 16 and the Qatar Nassau Stakes is under consideration for the three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel.

Chantilly-based Graffard said: "Channel is in very good form and the Qatar Nassau Stakes is a possible target. We are keeping all our options open with her at the moment and we will make a decision nearer the time. The options are probably the Nassau or the Prix Jacques Le Marois (at Deauville).

"If she continues to be fit and well in the coming weeks, then the Nassau could definitely be an aim. The season could centre around preparing her for the Prix de l'Opera in the autumn. I would love to have a runner at Goodwood. It is a place I like very much and I think the track will suit her.

"Channel was very impressive in the Prix de Diane and it was very special to win that race before Watch Me's victory at Royal Ascot."

French representation could also come in the shape of the Alain de Royer Dupre-trained duo of Ashtara, a convincing winner on debut and Edisa, who captured a Listed contest at Longchamp on her latest start. Both fillies are owned by the Aga Khan.

Defending champion Wild Illusion (Charlie Appleby) was the two-length winner of the Qatar Nassau Stakes last year, before capturing the G1 Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp. Godolphin's four-year-of daughter of Dubawi was sixth on her return to action at Longchamp on May 26 and is bidding to become the first horse since Midday (2009, 2010 & 2011) to win back-to-back renewals of the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Ballydoyle maestro O'Brien's other entries include G1 Investec Oaks second Pink Dogwood, G1 Prince of Wales's Stakes runner-up Magical and 2018 G2 Ribblesdale Stakes winner Magic Wand.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe second Sea Of Class (William Haggas) returned to action with a fifth-placed effort in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and is another possible contender, as is stable companion Move Swiftly who landed the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal Meeting.

Sir Michael Stoute, targeting a record-equalling eighth success in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, has Duke Of Cambridge Stakes second Rawdaa andlast year's third Veracious engaged. Listed scorer Sun Maiden and last week's Ribblesdale Stakes fourth Queen Power complete the Stoute-trained quartet.

Recent G2 Ribblesdale Stakes scorer Star Catcher is one of three entries for Newmarket trainer John Gosden, seeking a fifth Qatar Nassau Stakes success, along with Listed Cheshire Oaks winner Mehdaayih and Terebellum, third to Antonia De Vega (Ralph Beckett) in Listed company earlier this month at Newbury.

Japanese raider Deirdre (Mitsuru Yashida) finished sixth in the G1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes at the Royal Meeting on her latest start and she is another overseas-trained hope among the 33 entries.

QIPCO 1,000 Guineas second Qabala (Roger Varian), Musidora Stakes winner Nausha (Roger Varian) and talented four-year-old Worth Waiting (David Lanigan) are also entered in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Stradivarius heads 30 for Qatar Goodwood Cup

Star stayer Stradivarius headlines 30 entries (up from 26 in 2018) for the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup, the feature race on the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, July 30, as he continues his pursuit of a second successive Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' Million bonus.

Successful in the Qatar Goodwood Cup in both 2017 and 2018, Stradivarius (John Gosden) has the chance to become just the second triple winner of the historic two-mile contest, an accolade held only by the great Double Trigger (1995, 1997, 1998).

Stradivarius cemented his standing as Europe's top stayer with another thrilling display in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, as he defeated main rival Dee Ex Bee (Mark Johnston) and Irish challenger Master Of Reality (Joseph O'Brien IRE) in commanding fashion. That was five-year-old's second victory in the two-and-a-half-mile highlight, and his seventh win on the bounce.

Many believed Dee Ex Bee, the 2018 Investec Derby runner-up, had the armoury to topple Stradivarius in the Gold Cup, following a pair of dominant victories in the G3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot and G3 Henry II Stakes at Sandown Park, and connections have not given up hope of doing so.

Dee Ex Bee's trainer Mark Johnston has an excellent record in the Qatar Goodwood Cup, having won the race five times in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the aforementioned Double Trigger, Royal Rebel (2000) and Darasim (2004).

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: "Dee Ex Bee has come out of the Gold Cup well and, although we are no longer in the running for the WH Stayers' Million, the Qatar Goodwood Cup looks a fairly obvious next target. "We were very pleased with the horse last week; I don't think there was any reason not to be.

"It was a great run in defeat and again he showed what a fantastic attitude he has, coming from looking like he would finish third or fourth at the furlong marker to getting back up for second in the final stride. The winner is a true champion who has shown now over the last 18 months that regardless of what conditions are thrown at him, he finds a way to win. And on that particular day, Frankie [Dettori] at one stage seemed almost invincible.

"Going forward, we are thinking that it is probably not ideal for our horse to make his own running. Having something to aim at might help him, as he enjoys a battle. We came off second best and are under no illusions that the winner will start favourite again, but we are looking forward to having another crack at him."

The 2018 Melbourne Cup hero Cross Counter (Charlie Appleby) is on course for the Qatar Goodwood Cup after faring best of those who came from off the pace in the Gold Cup, finishing a close fourth. The classy four-year-old is no stranger to success at Goodwood, having lowered the 12-furlong course record in last season's G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes, in which Dee Ex Bee finished second.

Flag Of Honour, winner of the G1 Irish St Leger in September, headlines nine entries for Aidan O'Brien. The Ballydoyle handler has also put in promising three-year-olds South Pacific and Constantinople, first and second in the 12-furlong King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Andrew Balding's entries, both owned by King Power Racing, were successful at the Royal Meeting. Three-year-old Dashing Willoughby captured the G2 Queen's Vase, the race Stradivarius took before going on to Qatar Goodwood Cup glory in 2017, while the more experienced Cleontelanded the marathon Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Sylvester Kirk's stable star Salouen could tackle two miles for the first time after mixing it with the best over 12 furlongs. He has made the frame in the last two runnings of the G1 Coronation Cup over 12 furlongs at Epsom Downs.

There are two interesting French contenders in Amade (Alessandro & Giuseppe Botti) and Funny Kid (Christophe Ferland), who have both tasted success on the All-Weather in Britain. Amade was on his travels again last time out when plundering the G1 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational in the US on June 7, while Funny Kid was also successful on his latest start in a Listed event at Chantilly on June 21.

The Qatar Goodwood Cup is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Strong entries for G2 contests plus Unibet Golden Mile & Unibet Stewards' Cup

Entries are also unveiled today for three G2 races staged during the Qatar Goodwood Festival for three-year-olds and upwards, plus the two enormously valuable heritage handicaps - the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile (Friday, August 2) and the £250,000 Unibet Stewards' Cup (Saturday, August 3).

Qatar Lennox Stakes

The £300,000 Qatar Lennox Stakes takes place over seven furlongs on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, July 30. There are 48 entries (up five on last year), including the two most recent previous winners in Breton Rock (David Simcock), successful in 2017, and last year's scorer Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth).

Advertise (Martyn Meade) captured the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, while Dream Of Dreams (Sir Michael Stoute) went down by just a head to Blue Point in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and has been successful over seven furlongs. There is a possible intercontinental challenger in Lim's Cruiser (Stephan Gray, Singapore), who was eighth in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. Another winner from Royal Ascot engaged is impressive Wokingham Handicap scorer Cape Byron (Roger Varian).

A real seven-furlong specialist is One Master (William Haggas), with the five-year-old mare having taken the G1 Prix de la Foret over the distance at Longchamp last year. She was last seen when third in the mile G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

King George Qatar Stakes

Taking place of Friday, August 2, the £300,000 King George Qatar Stakes (24 entries) is run over five furlongs and has been won in explosive style by Battaash (Charlie Hills) for the past two years.

Battaash's victory in 2017 was a major component in the son of Dark Angel being named as the best five-furlong performer anywhere in the world that year in the Longines Word's Best Racehorse Rankings, while last year he set a new track record for five furlongs of 56.50s.

After winning Haydock's Park's Temple Stakes on his seasonal reappearance, Battaash was last seen when runner-up in the G1 King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The potential opposition to Battaash includes G2 Duke Of York Stakes winner Invincible Army(James Tate), and French-trained contender Big Brothers Pride (Francois Rohaut), successful on two of his three starts including a comfortable victory in the G3 Prix Sigy over an extended five furlongs at Chantilly.

Trainer David Griffiths was represented in the King George Qatar Stakes for years by the admirable Take Cover, who won the contest in 2014 and 2017 and finished runner-up in 2015 and 2018. Take Cover was retired in September, 2018. But Yorkshire-based Griffiths could be represented in 2019 by Ornate, who landed the valuable Dash Handicap at Epsom on Derby Day and followed up with a win over five furlongs in a conditions race at Beverly on June 18.

Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

This year sees the G2 £300,000 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (25 entries) over a mile and six furlongs switch to Saturday, August 3, having previously been run on the Thursday of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Just a short-head separated 2018 winner Pilaster (Roger Varian) and second Maid Up (Andrew Balding) and the duo could repose once again this year.

Klassique (William Haggas) was runner-up to Enbihaar (John Gosden) in the Listed Unibet EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood's opening fixture of the season on May 4 before going on to an impressive four-length Pinnacle Stakes success at Haydock Park on June 8. William Haggas has another possible contender in Sea Of Faith, a nine-length winner of a maiden at Doncaster on June 16.

Unibet Stewards' Cup & Unibet Golden Mile

The highlight of the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Saturday, August 3, is the £250,000 Unibet Stewards' Cup, the historic six-furlong handicap.

Unibet's 10/1 favourite is the four-year-old Flavius Titus (Roger Varian), who has impressed in winning two of his starts in 2019. Progressive three-year-olds Khaadem (Charlie Hills), Shimmering Dawn (James Tate) and Victory Day (William Haggas) are all on the 12/1 mark along with Spanish City (Roger Varian) who was a staying-on third to his stable companion Flavius Titus last time out.

The bumper 113 entries also include the last year's short-head runner-up Justanotherbottle (Declan Carroll, 20/1).

Unibet Stewards' Cup - Unibet prices:

10/1 Flavius Titus

12/1 Khaadem, Mr Lupton. Shimmering Dawn, Spanish City, Victory Day

14/1 Emblazoned, Gunmetal, Hey Jonesy, Laugh A Minute, Louie de Palma, Major Jumbo

16/1 Baron Bolt, George Bowen, Open Wide, Savalas, Staxton, Stone of Destiny, Summerghand, Vanbrugh

20/1 Cosmic Law, Growl, Ice Age, Justanotherbottle, Kimifive, Margub, Richenza, Soldiers Minute, Yattwee

25/1 Blown By Wind, Cold Stare, Dubai Legacy, Great Prospector, Gulliver, Hyperfocus, Kick On Kick On, Lake Volta, Moon Trouble, Polybius, Royal Residence, Sir Maximilian, Stake Acclaim, The Broghie Man, True Mason, Vibrant Chords, Vintage Brut, Watchable, Wise Counsel, Yousini

33/1 Air Raid, Aljady, Boy In The Bar, Duke of Firenze, El Hombre, Embour, Golden Apollo, Lethal Lunch, Lord Riddiford, Magical Wish, Mythmaker, Ornate, Puds, Rathbone, Raucous, Reputation, Saaheq, Squats, Tawny Port, Tinto, Vegas Boy, Venturous, Victory Angel, Woven

40/1 Buridan, Dark Shot, Get The Rhythm, Music Society, Spoof

50/1 Alaadel, Arecibo, Blue de Vega, Brian The Snail, Corinthia Knight, Danzan, Dark Shadow, Flying Pursuit, Lancelot du Lac, Lomu, Powerallied, Poyle Vinnie, Ventura Ocean, Wasntexpectingthat

66/1 Ballyquin, Count Otto, Gabrial The Saint, King Robert, Look Out Louis, Marks Choice, Militia, Mokaatil, Paddy Power, Tommy G

100/1 Busby, Captain Jameson, Chitra, Confessional, Gabrial The Devil, Lightning Charlie, Primos Comet, Secretinthepark, Zac Brown

150/1 Shepherds Purse

200/1 Somewhere Secret

Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4

There are three 10/1 co-favourites for the Unibet Golden Mile include Flaming Spear (Dean Ivory), who enjoyed the most valuable win of his career when taking a very valuable seven-furlong handicap at Goodwood's August Bank Holiday Weekend in 2018. The other 10/1 co favourites are Royal Hunt Cup fifth Kynren (David Barron) and the lightly-raced New Graduate (James Tate).

The 86 entries for the Unibet Golden Mile also include include Afaak (Charlie Hills, 12/1) and Clon Coulis (David Barron, 16/1), who could face up once again, having been separated by just a nose when first and second in the Royal Hunt Cup. Turgenev (John Gosden, 16/1), who almost gave Frankie Dettori an historic five-timer when runner-up in the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot, is also engaged.

Unibet Golden Mile - Unibet prices:

10/1 Flaming Spear, Kynren, New Graduate

12/1 Afaak, History Writer

14/1 Awe, Beat Le Bon, Raising Sand

16/1 Bowerman, Clon Coulis, Game Player, Gossiping, Key Victory, Maries Diamond, Mojito, Motafaawit, Mutaraffa, Oh This Is Us, Seniority, Turgenev, Willie John

20/1 Battered, Beringer, Commander Cole, Dark Vision, Fanaar, Ibraz, King Ademar, Lush Life, Mawakib, Mordin, Power of Darkness, Raydiance, Rise Hall, Salute The Soldier, Silver Line, Whats The Story

25/1 Baltic Baron, Bless Him, Escobar, Global Gift, Indeed, Watan, Zwayyan

33/1 Alemaratalyoum, Alternative Fact, Apex King, Bedouins Story, Breden, Chilean, Crownthorpe, Fajjaj, Learn By Heart, Markazi, Masaru, Masham Star, Medahim, Mitchum Swagger, Mubhij, Nicklaus, Original Choice, Shady McCoy, Vale of Kent, Ventura Knight, Victory Command, Waarif, Wahash, Yattwee, Zhui Feng

40/1 Another Touch, Cardsharp, Gabrial, Kings Slipper, Master The World, Mutafani, Plutonian, Pogo, So Beloved

50/1 Cliffs of Capri. Good Effort, La Maquina, Reeves, War Glory, Zap

100/1 Absolutio, Jackpot Royale

Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4

Ed Nicholson, Head of Kindred Racing Communications and Sponsorship said: "The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the highlights of the racing calendar and I am delighted that Unibet has extended our association from sponsoring three key races last year to becoming the exclusive Official Betting Partner, and in addition to sponsoring no less than nine races during the five days, including the £250,000 Unibet Stewards Cup and the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.

"This year is the first of a new three-year agreement with Goodwood. We have been impressed by their passion for excellence and attention to detail. It matches our passion for racing and drive for innovation within our sector, highlighted by our considerable investment in eight ambassadors including flat trainer Richard Hannon and jockeys Jamie Spencer, Luke Morris and Josephine Gordon, as well as our regular, engaging and free content delivered to maximise these racing assets.

"Unibet boasts some wonderful racing partnerships; we sponsor the prestigious Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, have been Official Betting Partner of the Investec Derby Festival for the last three years as well as the G1 Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival and the G1 Christmas hurdle at the32Red Winter Festival at Kempton.

"The Qatar Goodwood Festival partnership reaffirms our position as one of the sport's leading supporters."

Weights for both the Unibet Stewards' Cup and Unibet Golden Mile will be revealed on Wednesday, July 3.