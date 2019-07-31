Glorious Goodwood - tips for Wednesday

It was a mixed start to Glorious Goodwood for our panel of tipsters - two of them found three winners, two had one each and one had no joy at all.

Leading the way at this early stage are Coral's Dave Stevens and Chi Obs sports editor Steve Bone with three winners each, while Goodwood's Adam Waterworth and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin have one each. Goodwood racecourse manager Alex Eade is yet to get off the mark.

Here are their Wednesday selections:

Dave Stevens - 150 Dubawi Fifty 225 Eminence 300 Liberty Beach 335 Circus Maximus 410 Mighty Spirit 445 Nearooz 555 Aljady.

Ed Chamberlin - 150 Dubawi Fifty 225 Sir Ron Priestley 300 Liberty Beach 335 Lord Glitters 410 Mighty Spirit 445 Moll Davis 555 Aljady.

Steve Bone - 150 Lil Rockerfeller 225 Desert Icon 300 Maven 335 Lord Glitters 410 Flippa the Strippa 445 Naqaawa 555 Charles Molson.

Adam Waterworth - 150 Lil Rockerfeller 225 Durston 300 Maven 335 Too Darn Hot 410 Mighty Spirit 445 Ocala 555 Chapelli.

Alex Eade - 150 Lil Rockerfeller 225 Kosicuko 300 Maven 335 Circus Maximus 410 Mrs Bouquet 445 Nearooz 555 Aljady.

Good luck to anyone having a bet - please gamble responsibly!

