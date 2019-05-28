Goodwood bosses do their help to tackle issue of loneliness

Goodwood Racecourse has launched a new and seeminlgy unique initiative with Age UK.

Believed to be the first concept of its kind set out by a racecourse in the country, Friends of Goodwood aims to connect like-minded individuals who might otherwise face barriers with attending racing due to being alone.

Buses operated by Age UK will run a door-to-door collection service in the area. Once at the course enthusiasts will be well looked after for the day.

Helen Rice, CEO of Age UK West Sussex, said: “It’s so exciting to be working with Goodwood to provide opportunities for days out. This chance to come together and reduce isolation is massively important to us and knowing Goodwood cares about this means a lot. We hope this relationship will continue to blossom and that together we can serve more people and provide wonderful experiences.”

Racecourse general manager Alex Eade said: “We are delighted to welcome this new link with Age UK; we enjoy wonderful views across the South Downs so with ‘Friends of Goodwood’ we very much look forward to giving something back to the local community and in the process putting a smile on peoples’ faces who might not otherwise come racing.”

