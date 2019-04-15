Goodwood cricket, Chichester rugby and Bognor football - all the pictures
Photographer Kate Shemilt was out and about capturing the best of the sporting action in the Observer patch on Saturday.
She got to the first cricket match to be played on the relaid square at Goodwood CC, Chichester RFC's last match of the season at Oaklands Park and the Rocks' home clash with Harlow.
The toss for the first match on the newly relaid square at Goodwood CC / Picture by Kate Shemilt
Chichester take on Westcombe Park at Oaklands Park / Picture by Kate Shemilt
