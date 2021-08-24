Goodwood hosts three days of racing - and Carl Cox is there too

Mutasaabeq could go off favourite for Goodwood's Celebration Mile on Saturday / Picture: Getty

And their bank holiday festival starts with a delayed chance for race-goers and dance music fans to see legendary DJ Carl Cox in action.

Cox will stage a two-hour set after a Friday evening six-race programme that includes the Chichester Observer Handicap.

Saturday’s the big day for racing itself with the Group 2 tote Celebration Mile – the track’s biggest race of the year outside Glorious week – attracting a quality field of 14 runners ahead of final declarations, including Mutasaabeq, Chindit and Benbatl.

The Saturday card also features Group 3 races the March Stakes and Prestige Stakes while Sunday’s line-up includes the Group 3 Supreme Stakes.

Goodwood traditionally make the bank holiday weekend appealing to families and on Saturday and Sunday there will be a free fun fair for families, and pony races are planned on Sunday.

There will be jazz and rock’n’roll music in the Gordon Enclosure after racing on Saturday and Sunday.

Racecourse director Jon Barnett said they were set for a grand three days with the forecast looking good and a crowd of up to 25,000 people across the three days hoped for.

He stressed people could pay on the day on Saturday and Sunday. “Since events returned after lockdown many venues are finding people less inclined to think they can just turn up on the day and not pre-book, but as far as Saturday and Sunday are concerned, they certainly can.”