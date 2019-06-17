Gorgon City at Goodwood 3FN - picture special

Photographer Clive Bennett was there to capture the action and here we show you a selection of the shots he took during the Gorgon City set - see if you can see yourself. Click here for a round-up of the evening's action.
View more
The second of this year's Goodwood Three Friday Nights starred Gorgon City and was a huge hit as another sell-out crowd enjoyed a heady mixture of racing and music.
Photographer Clive Bennett was there to capture the action and here we show you a selection of the shots he took during the Gorgon City set - see if you can see yourself. Click here for a round-up of the evening's action.