Great South Run is a record race for Bognor athletes

A record number of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners turned out for the 30th running of the Great South Run in Portsmouth.

Tom Howell was the first to finish the ten-mile race for the club in a very quick time of 1hr 8min.

Sarah Zacal was next across the line in a PB time of 1:12. Then came Gary Pidgeon (1:13) and Gary Smith (1:14) ,who both achieved PBs. Simon Hunt finished in 1:14:43. Karen Vilday achieved a PB of 1:25:14 just ahead of Marzena Sowinska, who also got a PB.

Kirstee Porter took 26 minutes off her previous best, finishing in 1:26. Lee Hayward was another club runner to achieve a PB of 1:30, finishing just ahead of Carl Bryant, Andy Miles, Ian Ashbery, Deb Patching (PB), Sophie Glover, Lisa Wadey and Christopher Chapman, who all finished in 1.33.

Leigh Paige carried on her impressive year with a personal best of 1:38, Lisa Broad wasn’t too far behind in 1:42, three minutes quicker than she was aiming for and a PB.

Catriona Power and Michelle Lloyd finished in 1:43 in their first ten-mile race, Debi Haddleton was just behind in a PB of 1:43:27.

Donna Vincent had Garry Gaskin and Stuart Thomson to spur her on and finished in 1:43:42. Jo Andrews and Beth Suter ran their first ten-miler race together for the majority of the course and finished in 1:45 and 1:47.

Susan Brigstock-Parker and Nik Crisp helped each other to finish in 1:48. Sisters Julie and Tina Ede both finished in PB times of 1:56. Sue Hayward, Juliette Garratt, Sarah Ashbery and Allan Brown all showed great club spirit to finish in pairs in 1:59 and 2:10. Jessica Stevens was just behind in 2:12.

Another race was the Great Bottom Five and off-road five-mile course through Whiteways Woods. Byron Kearns was first across the line to take the win in 34:10, followed by Trevor Strowger in 38:32. Anna Kari Enes was the first female across the line in 39:07.

Natalie Tribe impressed again in 45:50, Grace Natoli finished in 51:36, just ahead of Lucy Isitt and Charlotte Seaton in 53:27 and 56:43. Rebecca Nicholl, Sarah Stothard and Chris Seaton were close together in times of 57:51, 58:58 and 59:42.

After missing the start of the year with injury, Peter Lee carried on his comeback at the Hove Prom 10k and finished in 37.04.

Lesley Ward, Elle Matthews and Sarah Spurr flew the Tone Zone flag at the Chiswick Half Marathon, finishing in 2:06, 2:15 and 2:18.

At the Worthing Seafront 10k, Daryl Fairbrother finished in 42:48, making a comeback from injury. Nicole Poole finished in 56:50.

Wendy Morris crossed the line in a PB of 1:07:28 and Karen Butcher wasn’t far behind in 1:12:14.

