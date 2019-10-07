I ran past my house .. and won the Chichester Half Marathon

Fay Cripps was on familiar territory in the Chichester Half Marathon - which may have helped her win it for the first time.

Cripps was the first woman home in the tough 13-mile race and revealed she ran past her own house three miles from the finish.

Fay Cripps, centre, with runner-up Alice Sowden, left, and third-placed Kari Mack / Picture by Derek Martin

She described the Trundle - the hill the runners have to climb and descend in the middle of the multi-terrain contest - as her back garden and said she was delighted to take the women's title.

See her post-race interview above and don't miss Thursday's Chichester Observer for a full list of finishers and their times.

