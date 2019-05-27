It's all square in Surrey for Witterings ladies

There's action from Witterings, Chichester, Crablands, Southbourne, West Dean, Bognor. Midhurst and Pagham in our latest round-up from around the West Sussex bowls clubs.

WITTERINGS

Haslemere 34 Witterings 34

Witterings Ladies enjoyed their visit to Surrey for a friendly, renewing friendships with the Haselmere ladies.

The result was a draw.

Scores: Susan Hogarth, Sheila Currell and Julie Mulligan (S) won 15-13; Margaret Bowell, Chris Horsley and Carole Tuffin (S) lost 19-21.

Witterings 80 Chichester ‘B’ 97

Scores (WS League): Stuart Hooker, Doug Holden, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 19-22; David Gibbons, Chris Jelf, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) lost 18-22; John Langworthy, John Hardy, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won 32-21; Ron Prior, Glyn Dobson, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 11-32. Witterings 2pts, Chichester 8pts.

Witterings v Henfield

The ladies of Witterings & District welcomed Henfield to their green for the first time for a Sussex Top Club match.

Witterings came out the winners after taking three out of the four disciplines.

Results: Singles: Julie Mulligan won 21-12; Pairs: Sue Dobson, Carole Tuffin (S) lost 13-16; Triples: Marion Corbett, Barbara Newman and Anne May (S) won 18-14; Rink: Susan Hogarth, Maureen Mulligan, Ros Hanbury, Chris Horsley (S) won 18-12.

Witterings 68 Little Spain 73

Scores (friendly): Dave Buckton, Graham Mason, Brayn Smethurst (s) lost 12-13; Ron Prior, Geoff Harsant, Glyn Dobson (s) lost 11-22; Colin Carter, Chris Jelf, Ken Clark(s) lost 11-13; David Gibbons, Mark White, Brian Barnes(s) won 17-11; Alan Somerville, John Heathorn, Dave Bell(s) won 17-14.

CHICHESTER

Norfolk 26 Chichester A 34

Chichester A visited Norfolk in the preliminary round of the National Club Two Fours competition. Chichester led from the start and

were triumphant by eight shots.

Scores: Peter Whale, Kevin Ball, Gary Miller, Tony Sayers (skip) lost 17-13; Peter Green, Nick Anderson, Matt Bonnar, Mick Page (skip) won 21 -9.

Chichester B 97 Witterings 80

After ten ends of their West Sussex League division three match at home to Witterings, Chichester B were 22 shots ahead. Chichester took eight points with a 17-shot win.

Scores: Glyn Ball, Colin Hulbert, Terry Wiseman, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 22-19; Jim Neilson, Mike Davis, Norman Burwell, Peter White (skip) won 22-18; John Walters, Stuart Wilson, Duncan Gray, Michael Hannant (skip) won 32-11; Chris Corbett, Tony Daines, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) lost 32-21.

Chichester A 104 Tarring Priory 68

With comfortable wins on rinks one and two and last end victories on rinks four and five, Chichester A secured all ten points from their West

Sussex Bowls League division one match at home to Tarring Priory.

Scores: Mick Campbell, Peter Howick, Peter Green, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 31-9; Glyn Ball, Les Etherington, Colin Spicer, Tony Sayers (skip) won 29-19; Ian Linfield, Guy Buckle, Brian Talmage, Brian Butler (skip) won 19-17; Peter Whale, Chas Campling, Kevin Ball, Michael Hannant (skip) won 25-23.

Chichester 61 Goring Manor 72

Chichester entertained Goring Manor for a mixed friendly. After a slow start Goring Manor took control of the game and defeated Chichester

by 11 shots.

Scores: Graham Fisher, Steph Baverstock, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 19-18; Peter Hague, Duncan Gray, Peter Whale (skip) lost 25-10; Stuart Wilson, Colin Hulbert, Terry Wiseman (skip) won 18-12; Les Etherington, Peter Merritt, Kevin Ball (skip) lost 17-14.

Chichester 94 East Preston 67

In their first round game in the Sussex Top Club, Chichester hosted East Preston. The sides won two disciplines apiece but Chichester went through thanks to a 27-shot win.

Scores: Singles: Debbie Hogg lost 20-21; Pairs: Chris Hobbs & Betty Spicer won 25-14; Triples: Mercedes Neilson, Bridget Collins & Denise Latter lost 15-22; Fours: Mary Potter, Steph Baverstock, Wendy Adams & Sue Miles won 34-10.

Chichester 28 Middleton 33

Chichester played their first game in the BM Mixed League at home to Middleton, where they won on one rink and lost on the other - losing overall by five shots.

Scores: Peter Whale, Mercedes Neilson & Mike Bayfield won 20-15; Jean Hole, Terry Wiseman & Brian Butler lost 8-18.

Chris Hobbs, Mercedes Neilson, Wendy Adams and Betty Spicer travelled to Woodingdean for their first game in the Gladys Rowland competition winning by 16 shots.

CRABLANDS

A ladies’ Game Set & Match League game away to Norfolk BC left them pointless.

Taking part were Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles; Pat Osborn, Gill Oliver, Val Foyle and Sue Blyth and, in a friendly, Cheryl Brown, Lil Tuck, Pat Terry and Lesley Duff

A friendly at home against RAFA ended in a Crablands defeat by 67-66.

Scores: Susan Jackson, Frank Carrie and Carole Cornwell won 23-11; Sue White, Lil Tuck and John Cornwell won 22-13; Hilary Cooper, Bryan Jackson and Lew Lewendon lost; George Arnold, Sylvia Gray and Alan Blyth.

In the Mens’ Top Club competition at home to Arundel, Crablands won three disciplines, leading to Arundel conceding the final two.

Scores: Alan Bateman won 2-wood Singles; Tony Dade won 4-wood Singles; Nigel Reynolds, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman won the Triples; Colin Marsh and Ian Ford were ahead in the Pairs; Doug Muncey, Lew Lewendon, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey played rinks.

The Crablands Yellow team played the Crablands Blues in their return match and gained two points to the Blues’ four as the Blues won 55-39.

Winning rink for Yellow was Elaine Sadler, Jo Green, Mollie Back and Lesley Duff, who beat Blues Pat Osborn, Louise Arnold, Val Foyle and Sue Blyth.

Winning rink for Blue was Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles, who beat Yellows Cheryl Brown, Julia McLaren, Joan Adams and Carole Cornwell.

An exciting Ladies’ Top Club match at Hurstpierpoint culminated in success for Crablands in two of the four disciplines and a 69-63 win taking them into the next round, against Norfolk BC on May 25.

Scores: Sheila Jones won the Singles; Cheryl Brown, Joan Adams, Lesley Duff and Sue Blyth won the Rinks; Elaine Sadler, Melva Bateman and Mollie Back lost the triples; Chris Lewendon and Carol Bowles lost pairs.

The first men’s league game of the season at Pagham ended in disappointment. Crablands lost 47-94 with Pagham taking all ten points.

Crabaldnd team: Tony Dade, John Cornwell, Colin Marsh and Ian Ford; Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Rod Shambrook and Alan Blyth; Eddie Willcocks, Mike Lockyer, Alan Bateman and Mark Heasman; Nigel Crump, Frank Carrie, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey.

A Brooks Motors League match at Aldingbourne led to a 44-19 loss.

Scores: Pat Terry, Richard Green and Sue Blyth won 15-14; Jo Green, Joan Adams and Alan Blyth lost 30-4; (friendly) George Arnold, Peter Farrow and Lesley Duff won 21-6.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 38 Norfolk 24

Southbourne had a home match against Norfolk in the Brooks Motor League.

In the triple skipped by Andy Smith, Southbourne won by a good margin. On the other triple skipped by Peter Garrard, Southbourne got off to a slow start but caught up to get within two shots of the Norfolk team, only to lose four shots on the final end.

With an overall shot win Southbourne took four of the six points awarded.

Scores: Irene Jennings, Margaret Odell, Peter Garrard (s) lost 19:13; Eileen Keane, Alan Williams, Andy Smith (s) won 25:5.

Southbourne 92 Norfolk 63

Southbourne also met Norfolk in a home WS League match. Southbourne won on all four rinks to take ten points in a competitive but very friendly match.

On the rinks skipped by Paul Butler, Pete Jasinski and Gary Wyatt there were comfortable wins. However on the other rink skipped by Antony Bull the score was closer with Southbourne only just pipping Norfolk with three shots on the very last end.

Scores: Ted Badger, Peter Garrard, Dave Young, Pete Jasinski (s) won 19:11; Colin Bulbeck, Len Mates, Andy Smith, Paul Butler (s) won 27:15; Dave Walter, Malcolm Keane, Eddie Neuts, Gary Wyatt (s) won 24:16; Paul Simpson, Richard Webb, Alex Horne, Antony Bull (s) won 22:21.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 41 Little Spain 47

On the rinks in West Dean Gardens, West Dean won on one rink but lost narrowly on the other two, losing overall by six shots.

Scores: Pam Patterson, Andy Wood, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 20-10; Roger Loten, Pam Sharrod, Tony Boxall [s] lost 11-20; Ian Morrison, Ann Hiscock, John Butterworth [s] lost 10-17.

BOGNOR

Bognor Bowls Club are just three years short of their centenary and are thriving – with around 50 male and 20 female members.

They have two men’s teams in the West Sussex League and one ladies’ team in the C&M League, and a team has joined the BM mixed league for this season.

They play many friendlies against local clubs and have coach trips to clubs farther afield.

After the closure of Ollie’s Cafe at their Waterloo Square HQ, the club has acquired the premises to entertain opponents and stage social events during the season and occasionally in the winter.

The club acquired a lease from Arun District Council last year and have redecorated and refitted the kitchen area and put up a winners’ boards.

Next Wednesday (May 29) the club hold an open day from 10am to 1pm and are inviting anyone keen to give bowls a try to attend.

You can try bowling and have a look around while having a tea or coffee. There is a club match starting at 2pm and visitors can stay and watch if they so wish. Age is no restriction – in fact the national champions are usually in their 20s.

Bognor A v Bognor B

This division two West Sussex League match started in bright sunshine.

In the first half Bognor B had much the upper hand and it looked like an 8-2 win for them. Bognor A on the three losing rinks made a bit of a comeback.

The sides won two rinks each but Bognor B took the win by 11 shots, taking six points to the A team’s four.

PAGHAM

Six mixed rinks played a friendly touring team from Diss but lost 107-104.

Scores: J Warner, J Stocker, J Cowley, R Dear lost 20/25; N Terry, B Calvert, C Stone, G Conley lost 13-25; S Read, T Hayes, P Burrell, E Shine, won 23-10; P Wakeford. J Cowley. K Robini. S Stocker 22-13; H Dear, L Cripp, B Mumford, R Dear lost 9-24; E Terry, D Marsh, B Smith, R Pearson won 17-10.

A four-rink mixed friendly versus Goring Minor was lost 65-62.

Scores: J Stocker, D Westcott, D Vaughan, C Mayoss lost 18-15; J Cowley, L Cripp, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 14-13; R Pearson, M Adams, J Cowley, J Robini won 17-16; H Dear, M Andiani, K Robini, S Stocker won 19-17.

A four-rink mixed friendly was won 86-77 against Marine Gardens.

Scores: H Dear, N Terry, C Stone, P Burrell lost 13-28; R Dear, L Cripp, D Vaughan, J Fox won 29-8; A Calvert, L Williams, T Hayes, R Pearson won 24-16; L Tenby, E Terry, D Westcott, K Robini lost 20-25.

Two friendly rinks of ladies took on Bognor but lost 31-30.

Scores: J Cowley, K Ruffell, M Donaldson, J Robini lost 13-14; J Warner, A Calvert, S Stocker, G Conley drew 17-17.

Four Pagham rinks playing in the men’s league v Crablands had a 94-47 win to take ten points.

Scores: R Pearson, C Stone, D Vaughan, M English won 34-10; T Plows, K Robini, T Hayes, R Dear won 18-15; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 21-10; N Terry, D Cripp, R Read, J Jones won 21-12.

Promoted Pagham men began their 2019 first division campaign with a ten-point win against Crablands.

MIDHURST

Alton A 62 Midhurst A 42

Midhurst A’s season did not get off to a very good start when they were beaten at Alton by 20 shots.

Scores: Catherine Dixon, Terry Berry & Dave King lost 15-22; Bob Butterfield, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter won 18-17; Dot Berry, Annie Chuter & Gerald Dixon lost 9-23.

Holloway Hill 48 Midhurst 60

In a friendly at Holloway Hill, Midhurst won by 12 shots.

Scores: Jack Jurado, Colin Downham & Gerald Dixon won 22-12; Stella Taite, Howard Semour & Paul Chuter won 16-11; Delphine Clark, Phil Wells & Terry Berry won 14-10; Peter Moller, Anne Chuter & Malcolm Hutchings lost 2-15.

Stedham 52 Midhurst 47

Away to Stedham, Midhurst won on two rinks but lost by by five shots.

Scores: Sue Ralph, Margerie Hayward & Roy Ralph won 17-14; Jean Adams, Annie Chuter & Terry Berry lost 8-25; Stella Taite, Colin Downham & Paul Chuter won 22-13.

Milford 69 Midhurst 50

Midhurst visited Milford in a midweek friendly and lost by 19 shots.

Scores: Michael D J Smith, Phil Kingswell & Gerald Dixon lost 12-13; Howard Seymour, Malcolm Hutchings & Dave King lost 3-26; Colin Langridge, Anne Chuter & Paul Chuter won 20-14; Delphine Clark, Dot Berry & Terry Berry lost 15-16.

Hindhead 47 Midhurst 44

In a close match at Hindhead, Midhurst lost by three shots.

Scores: Jack Jurado, Howard Seymour & Bob Butterfield lost 12-18; Lilly Kingswell, Dot Berry & Terry Berry lost 14-18; Sue Ralph, Phil Kingswell & Roy Ralph won 18-11.