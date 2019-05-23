Jockeys swap the saddle for the saucepan ... and the heat is on at Goodwood

It was not just on the lush Goodwood turf where jockeys went head to head - they did so over hot stoves too

The East Parade Lawn was a hive of activity throughout as local exhibitors including Perfectly Preserved, Yarty’s Vinegar and Horsham Coffee showcased their produce.

Jason and Hollie enjoy the omelette challenge / Picture from Goodwood Racecourse

With brilliant cooking demonstrations from culinary professionals including, Jane Davidson, 2016 winner of MasterChef and the Goodwood Estate's very own Ben Hammett, of Farmer, Butcher, Chef, it was jockeys Hollie Doyle and Sussex-based Jason Watson who stole the show when showcasing their talents off the turf in the Jockeys' Omelette Challenge.

Doyle appeared to command the kitchen throughout the three-minute cook-off, however, it was Watson who prevailed in the taste test, judged by Goodwood Hotel chef Mark Foreman. This marked a change of fortune for Watson, who could only finish fifth to Doyle's dominant display aboard Apex King in The Three Friday Nights Handicap Stakes, earlier in the afternoon.

