Kelly and Keniry star at Goodwood's flat-racing season starts in style

Racinn returned to Goodwood on Saturday – with a bumper crowd and doubles for jockeys Shane Kelly and Liam Keniry.

Kicking off proceedings was the Double Trigger Handicap Stakes, which saw Sussex trainer Gary Moore open his account at the track for the 2019 season with a two-length victory for 8/1-shot Rydan and jockey Keniry.

Unibet – the new official betting partner for the Qatar Goodwood Festival – sponsored two races including the first of two listed contests, the Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes, in which the John Gosden-trained Enbihaar - tipped on this website on the morning of racing - triumphed by 1¾ lengths at 11/4, under Dane O’Neill.

The 20/1 outsider, Kimifive, gave Joseph Tuite a one-length winner and Kelly his first of the day in the Goodwood May Food Festival Handicap.

The Farmer, Butcher, Chef Handicap Stakes – a 5f sprint – saw Kelly land a quickfire double for Goodwood legend Richard Hughes as Puds got up by a nose to win at 8/1.

It took until race five for a favourite to land the spoils – as Awesometank held on by a head under Pat Dobbs to win the seconds listed race, the Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes, at 11/4.

Dominus took the 7f Sussex Roof Garden Novice Stakes by a neck for Brian Meehan, under Brighton rider Jason Watson at 9/4.

The Long View Handicap Stakes was split into two and the first race saw Keniry rewarded for a great ride with a second success of the day. This time he was on board Ed Walker’s Dreamweaver, who crossed the line two lengths in front at 10/1.

Closing the eight-race card was the second division of the Long View Handicap Stakes. Jack Mitchell rode Roger Varian’s Takumi to a half-length success – only the second favourite to win in the day – this one with an SP of 9/4. Takumi was also tipped on this website before racing.

And there was good news on the international front for Goodwood bosses.

Following the racecourse’s reciprocal deal with Bro Park racecourse in Sweden, representatives of Svensk Galopp were in attendance at the meeting – including Dennis Madsen. He said: “It’s a classy track. I walked the course and it is really fair. We want to bring horses to Glorious Goodwood – and I can now go back and tell our trainers about it.

"We have some suitable horses – which we hope to run in the Stewards Cup. Hopefully I can now persuade them to come. The dream is to bring five or six horses over.”

The May Festival – featuring the Goodwood Food Show – is next up at the track and takes place over three days,Thursday, May 23 to Saturday 25.

