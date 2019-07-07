Ladies and seniors step up to oche for Bognor darts glory

Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League's Over 50s and Ladies Knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club.

The ‘Shenagh Wickens’ Ladies knockout saw 12 players take to the oche. Five former champions took part, with four of them making their way through their first match.

Ladies KO winner Paula Duckett & runner-up Bridget Derwojed

Emma Hackett (Aldingbourne Mavericks) would lost out in the first semi-final to her team mate, and the 2007 champion, Paula Duckett. The second semi-final would see the 2012 champion, Karen Wilson (Richmond Rebels) lose to the 2017 champion, Bridget Derwojed (Lamb).

The final saw Duckett take the first leg before Derwojed took the second. Leg 3 saw a ton from Duckett and 94 to leave 40, but she would miss it leaving double five which she would hit on her next throw. Derwojed would score 135 in the fourth leg giving her the lead, but Duckett would eventually catch up and hit double 10 for her third leg, and the match win, taking her second Summer Ladies knockout title, 12 years after her first.

The Over 50s knockout saw 27 players take part. The second round would see the only 180 of the night come from Dave Coupland (Royal Oak), but he would lose in the next round to Graham Clear (Hunston Hares).

Clear would meet Gary English (Cabin) in the first semi-final but would ultimately lose out to his opponent with a 2-0 result. The second semi-final would see a battle of the champions with the reigning champion, Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club), looking for his hat-trick against the 3-time champion, Andy Stubbs (Hunston Hares), looking to regain his title. The match went to three legs, but it would be Stubbs making his fourth final.

The final saw Stubbs win the bull for the first throw, and hit three tons as he went to win the leg. English had a great second leg. The third leg saw a 140 from Stubbs to take the lead, but a 140 from English later in the leg saw him miss a shot at the double. Both players then missed a few shots, leaving Stubbs to eventually take the leg.

The fourth leg saw a ton each for both players, but English had the first shot at the double, just missing the bullseye for a 124 out-shot, and taking the leg on his next throw. The final leg saw Stubbs stuck scoring 60 each throw, except for a 125 which made it harder for English who was struggling. English finally hit a ton, but wasn’t even on a finish when Stubbs hit the finish, taking the leg, the win, and the Over 50’s knockout champion title.

for the 4th time.

Full results available on www.bognor-darts.co.uk