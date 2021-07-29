Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - pictures and live updates

Glitz and glamour as the sun shines on Ladies' Day / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Thursday of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is when racegoers get dressed up to the nines and enjoy one of the great social occasions of the sporting summer.

Rebekah Brooks, British media executive and former journalist and newspaper editor, was among famous faces pictured arriving. She was with husband Charlie Brooks with one of their parents.

On the track, the official going is good to soft

Stunning fashion on view at Ladies' Day / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell said: “The ground dried nicely during racing yesterday and with a bit of a breeze overnight. The false rail in the straight came down last night, so there is a six-yard strip of fresh ground. That starts at the three and a half-furlong position, so there is the usual Thursday cutaway in place.

“The forecast for today is very much like it is now – sunny, breezy, with just the chance of an isolated shower this afternoon.”

We'll have updates from the day on this page as the action unfolds.

Champagne and a racecard - what more do you need? Picture: Malcolm Wells

Rebekah and Charlie Brooks arrive / Picture: Getty