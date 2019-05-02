London Marathon is a Tone Zone triumph - so are Blackpool and Madrid races

What a weekend it was for Tone Zone Runners – three different marathons and 19 club members running them.

The London Marathon is a dream for most runners and 14 Tone Zoners experienced it on Sunday.

Tone Zoners in London

Kari Mack ran a personal best in an outstanding time of 3hr 12min to beat the club’s ladies marathon record she set last year.

Duncan Stephenson-Gill beat the demons he had at last year’s race to finish in 3.16. Another notable performance was from Carolyn Stapley who, after having a tough 2018, came back with a PB by 15 minutes and joined the sub 3:30 club in 3.29.

Anne Kari Enes ran a consistent race as she always does to finish in 3.31, Ian Bayley in 3.52. Donna Strowger, Karen Vilday and Lucy Isitt all finished close together and all gained PBs. Strowger executed her race plan exceptionally well to finish in 4:24. Vilday and Isitt ran the perfect race together, finishing in 4:26.

David Butler and Paul Stevenson finished in 4:37 and 4:53, Jade Fish ran an impressive race in 5.02. After starting running only last year, Elle Matthews completed her first marathon in 5.12. Nicola Kettley ran her first marathon in 5:32, just ahead of Natalie Strudwick in a PB of 5.35.

For the Blackpool Marathon, running buddies Carl Bryant and Andy Miles had trained together all year. Both battled the winds to achieve PBs of 4.05.

The Madrid Marathon was, of course, slightly warmer and less windy. Mark and Jackie Williamson were the first two home for the club in 3.58 and 4.20.

Grace Natoli added another marathon to her tally for this year and finished in 4.45. Derek Natoli was running the half marathon in Madrid and finished in 2.10.

Closer to home, in Angmering, was the Bluebell 10-miler and 10k, running through the woods. Jess Thomson was the second lady to finish on the day in an incredible time of 1.11. Rebecca Nicholl was second club runner to finish in 1.20, with Peter Ramsdale sneaking under the 1.30 barrier too.

Zoe Hemes, Sarah Stothard and Andrew Medlock all finished in 1.37. Leigh Paige continued her good form and finished in 1.54. In the 10k Jo Andrews finished in 1.03.

Times: London Marathon - Kari Mack 3.12.52 PB; Duncan Stephenson-Gill 3.16.00 PB; Carolyn Stapely 3.29.22 PB; Anne Kari Enes 3.31.05; Ian Bayley 3.52.20; Donna Strowger 4.24.48 PB; Karen Vilday 4.26.46 PB; Lucy Isitt 4.26.46 PB; David Butler 4.37.25; Paul Stevenson 4.53.28; Jade Fish 5.02.34;

Elle Matthews 5.12.17; Nicola Kettley 5.32.08; Natalie Strudwick 5.35.51 PB; Madrid Marathon - Mark Williamson 3.58.00; Jackie Williamson 4.20.00; Grace Natoli 4.45.00. Madrid Half Marathon - Derek Natoli 2.10.00. Blackpool Marathon - Carl Bryant 4.05.25 PB; Andy Miles 4.05.25 PB.

Fordingbridge Fire Station 10k - Alan Haskell 57.11. Bluebell 10 Mile - Jessica Thomson 1.11.46 – 2nd lady; Rebecca Nicholl 1.20.23; Peter Ramsdale 1.29.35; Zoe Hemes 1.37.09; Sarah Stothard 1.37.22; Andrew Medlock 1.37.33; Leigh Paige 1.54.40. Bluebell 10k - Joanne Andrews 1.03.09.

Jersey Sparton 5k - Tony Hancock 22.30.