Love Island's Amy Hart will judge who's Fontwell's best-dressed lady

Fontwell Park leaps back into jump-racing action next Thursday with its popular annual Ladies’ Evening.

It’s a chance to get the girls together for one of the most glamorous evenings the racing calendar has to offer.

Ladies will be getting glammed up for Fontwell's big night / Picture by Tim Hale

There be some exciting jump racing at the unique figure-of-eight track, plus entertainment and live music.

Gates open at 2.30pm and a programme of seven races begins at 4.40pm and ends at 7.50pm.

A ‘best dressed’ competition judged by Love Island’s Amy Hart will offer the chance to win four adult tickets to a Butlin’s live music weekend with complimentary food, travel and three nights’ accommodation in a gold apartment.

The Spirit FM 80s DJ set will be keeping the party going after the racing finishes and a vintage photobooth will provide an opportunity to capture the perfect selfie.

Fontwell are offering tickets at a range of prices, starting from the standard £20 ticket, through to Premier Lounge hospitality. Visit www.fontwellpark.co.uk to book and find out more.