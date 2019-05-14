Mason magic delights Bognor boxing coaches

Bognor Boxing Club’s Charley Mason made a terrific debut in the 64kg elite senior ranks at the Ockley ABC open show.

His opponent Caina Monterio from Brighton was three years his senior and as an elite had already had 13 contests.

Mason boxed with maturity and class against the strong agressive Monterio, rocking him on a few occasions. Mason’s superior movement power and accuracy secured a unanimous victory.

A week later Mason boxed again, in Brighton on the Whitehawk BC open show. He took a big step up with his opponent this time. Edward Edmunds of the Victory BC in London was five years older with a similar level of experience to Mason.

Mmany more of Edmunds’ contests had been at elite level but a confident Mason displayed a maste class in the sweet science and outclassed Edmunds at every turn.

Again movement played a large part, together with sharp combination punching to body and head. A demoralised Edmunds saw Mason take another unanimous win in front of a very enthusiastic crowd.

Two of Mason’s team-mates boxed at the same venue but both were not so fortunate this time out.

Rhyan Shannon, another 64kg youth catagory boxer, was on the wrong end of a close split decision. His opponent Fayed Miah of the Eastbourne BC was a strong come-forward boxer.

Many, including Shannon’s coaches, thought he had done enough to get the win. He had a terrific first round, boxing from behind a strong left lead delivering sharp combinations and the referee was forced to give Miah a standing count of eight. The second round was a closer affair but Miah’s coaches were sure he had taken that too.

Round three saw Miah having more success as Shannon began to tire but this was still a very close round.

Brandon Sharp, the club’s 69kg youth catagory boxer, was also unfortunate. His first round saw him boxing very skilfully, dominating his opponent’s every move with counter punches. Part of the way through the second round Sharp seemed to tire.

From this point through to the end of the third round he struggled. His opponent William Waller from the Creekside BC managed to secure a unanimous victory. Sharp had to cut some weight to make this contest and his coaches feel this was reason he became fatigued very early. Sharp will come back better and stronger.

All the boxers were a credit to coaches Paul Mason, Alan Wise and Bob Smith.