Motorsport fans can watch South Down Stages at Goodwood

Rally Replay's 1976 131 Fiat Abarth Rally will be guesting at the event

Rally Replay is delighted to announce spectators are now permitted to attend the historic South Down Stages.

There were fears the action-packed event, sponsored by Rally Replay, would be closed to the public in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but, following a lifting of restrictions by Motorsport UK, the one-day rally can once again be enjoyed by spectators. Motorsport UK’s ‘Getting Back on Track’ guidance stated: “Life should not feel normal at this time and it is unlikely that the UK motorsport community can return to how things were for some time.

“However, with the appropriate checks and measures in place, motorsport should be able to resume at this time and it is important for the mental health and physical wellbeing of the community that life goes on.”

The Rally Replay-sponsored Phil Collings Memorial South Downs Stages takes place at the iconic Goodwood Motorsport Circuit this Saturday from 9am to 5pm, with a record number of 55 competitive crews taking part in the thrilling day’s stages.

Entry is free, with public access to both the paddock and trackside viewing areas.

Rally Replay general manager Adam Midghall said: “We’re delighted by the announcement from Motorsport UK that spectators are able to attend this event. The Phil Collings South Downs Stages is one of the great events in the local rallying calendar and really should be enjoyed by the public.