Murphy is in tune as MK gets Goodwood's Friday night fun started in style

The weather was far from perfect, but it didn't stop a sell-out crowd enjoying Goodwood's Three Friday Nights opener.

Now in it's ninth year, the series of three Friday night events began in rainy conditions but those present still enjoyed a programme of six races followed by a superb DJ set by MK.

On the track there was a double for Oisin Murphy before the crowd partied into the night to tunes from the American DJ.

The race action began with the Now TV Amateur Riders’ Handicap Stakes, where 7/1-shot Gloweth got the nod for Stewart Kittow and Sarah Bowen by a short head.

There was no doubt about the winner of the 6f Lucky leap/EBF Novice Stakes as €125,00 purchase Guildsman eased to a six-length victory under Murphy for Archie Watson and Glorious Goodwood sponsor Qatar Racing.

Spanish Star made amends for Patrick Chamings in the 6f, Grogger Handicap Stakes, having been demoted to second here during The May Festival. Liam Keniry rode the 9/4F to a 2¼-length success. His victory here was tipped on this website.

Oisin Murphy and Guildsman come into the winner's enclosure after their victory in the second race of the evening / Picture by Clive Bennett

Ralph Beckett and Harry Bentley notched up another Goodwood win for the season in the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap Stakes. Richenza landing the spoils by 1¼ lengths at 6/1.

The Now TV Handicap Stakes went to Angmering-based trainer William Knight, with Andrea Atzeni on-board Unit Of Assessment, the 8/1, two length winner.

Murphy completed his double in the 1m, MK Fillies’ Novice Stakes on the Andrew Balding-trained Be More, also tipped by us. The 1½-length winner returned at 11/8.

Racing returns to the West Sussex track on Sunday with the Goodwood Family Fun Day. Admission for under-18s is completely free. See more about the event in our preview.

The MK set in full swing / Picture by Clive Bennett - see more at www.polopictures.co.uk

The second instalment of Three Friday Nights is next week (June 14) starring Gorgon City. Limited tickets are currently available - see the Goodwood website to book.