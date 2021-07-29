Nassau Stakes promises to be a classic at Glorious Goodwood

The Nassau Stakes is Thursday's highlight / Picture: Malcolm Wells

The seven-race card gets underway at 1.50pm, with the finale at 5.20pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide with tips for Glorious Goodwood day three from OLBG.

1.50pm Kincsem Handicap (1m 2f)

Lots in with chances. Alfaadhel is clearly better than he showed when ninth at Royal Ascot last time out and it would be no surprise to see him return to winning ways in this event. Dubai Honour, a narrow winner at Ascot on his latest start and Aerion Power are others to note. However, preference is for King Frankel. He was narrowly beaten at Epsom in June and whilst he has disappointed on his next two starts, the return to a softer surface could pay dividends and he makes appeal in the opener.

Selection: King Frankel

2.25pm Richmond Stakes (6f)

Gubbass won the Super Sprint at Newbury in emphatic fashion last time out, highlighting his progressive nature and another big performance is expected here. There are a host of rivals including Asymmetric who boasts course and distance winning form at the track and who should also enjoy the ground at the track. Perfect Power, winner of the Norfolk at Royal Ascot last time out, is another to note.

Selection: Perfect Power

3.00pm Gordon Stakes (1m 4f)

A fascinating event in which Aidan O’Brien looks to have a strong hand. Wordsworth has run a string of good efforts in defeat this term, including when third in the Irish Derby and then second in the Grand Prix de Paris. This is a relatively quick turnaround, but he looks solid and is taken to return to winning ways at the expense of his stable companion Sir Lucan who interestingly beat Wordsworth in a Listed event at Navan in June, but looked to have the run of the race on that occasion. Third Realm was fifth in the Derby last time out and is another name to note. Youth Spirit is another interesting runner as he looks to return to winning ways having finished eighth in the Derby last time out, whilst top-weight Yibir, successful in Group Three company last time out, is another with claims in this event.

Selection: Third Realm

3.35pm Nassau Stakes (1m 2f)

The feature race of the day. Audarya is a worthy favourite having finished a fine second on her return to action in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. Main market Joan Of Arc could upstage Audarya however. Winner of the Prix de Diane last time out, she impressed with her turn of foot on that occasion and can see off solid yardstick Lady Bowthorpe in the feature event of the day. Joan Of Arc should not be inconvenienced by the ground and interestingly takes on Empress Josephine her stable companion who beat her in the 1000 Guineas at the Curragh earlier this term.

Selection: Joan Of Arc

4.10pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

A wide open event. Mark Johnston is well-represented and can land this event with Highland Premiere, a dual winner already this term who looks sure to keep on improving. Adjuvant is unbeaten in two starts this term and is another towards the top of the shortlist along with Ardbraccan who scored in good style at Newmarket when last seen earlier this month. S

Selection: Highland Premiere

4.45pm Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (7f)

Rouge Et Noir has run two good races in defeat and shaped with promise when fourth at Newmarket on his most recent start, whilst Helene has filled third on her two racecourse appearances and looks sure to build on those efforts. However, newcomer Vintage Fashion makes appeal. A daughter of Iffraaj, she is related to a number of winners and will have the services of Ryan Moore in this event.

Selection: Vintage Fashion

5.20pm World Pool Handicap (5f)

A tricky puzzle for punters to solve. Isle Of Lismore has been in good form all season and has to be of note, along with Caroline Dale and the top-weight Nomadic Empire. However, Twilight Calls can continue his upward progression. A winner of two of his three starts this year, he was game when scoring by a neck at Newmarket last time out and gets the vote in the finale.