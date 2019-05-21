Nicholls named as Goodwood's new racing ambassador

Goodwood Racecourse bosses have unveiled apprentice jockey Megan Nicholls as their ambassador for 2019.

Nicholls, 21, is the daughter of 11-time champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls. A graduate of Pony Racing, she rode successfully in point-to-points and achieved her first win under rules when Gwanako landed a hunters' chase at Wincanton on May 13, 2014.

In the same year she had her first taste of riding at Goodwood when she participated in the Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Later that year, Nicholls announced she was switching her attention to the Flat and her career as an apprentice has gone from strength to strength, with 49 British winners so far.

She won the Silk Series for female jockeys in both 2017 and 2018 and has partnered two winners from 15 rides at Goodwood, both of which came in 2016, courtesy of the Kesselring (Richard Hannon) and Sureness (Charlie Mann).

The role as Goodwood Racecourse Ambassador will see Nicholls acting as a jockey coach for the riders in this year's Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, while also working closely alongside the team at Goodwood in promoting all fixtures at the racecourse.

Nicholls said: "Goodwood is my favourite racecourse in the country. It is truly unique both from a riding and lifestyle perspective.

"Being at the heart of the South Downs, the course is undulating to ride, which encourages every rider to utilise their best horsemanship skills.

"I love the Qatar Goodwood Festival - the style is superb and a class apart from other race meetings around the country.

"High-quality racing is always guaranteed across the season and I can't wait to be more involved with all aspects of the racecourse now I am an ambassador."