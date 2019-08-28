Noble effort wows Ladies' Evening crowd at Fontwell Park

The sun came out as a large crowd flocked to Fontwell Park for the track’s annual Ladies’ Evening.

The highlight of the night’s racing came in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Novices’ Hurdle, in which Noble Glance came from nowhere to win.

The 33/1 chance looked out of the running with Mattie Batchelor on board but kept plugging away and got up by a neck to beat Danboru, registering a win for trainer Camilla Poulton.

Elsewhere it was a good fixture for favourite backers.

The Visit attheraces.com Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle went to 8/11 favourite Black Anthem, ridden by Charlie Hammond for trainer Richard Newland.

Gateway To Europe (9/4 fav) took the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Hurdle for Bryony Frost and Neil King.

Downloadtheapp (Brendan Powell/David Bridgwater) won the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices’ Handicap Chase as 3/1 market leader.

And racing ended with the Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle won by Chapmanshype, the 5/4 favourite ridden by Gavin Sheehan for Jamie Snowden.

Other winners were Prancing Oscar (5/1) in the Peter Cooper Volkswagen Electric Golf Novices’ Hurdle and No No Cardinal in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap Chase.

There was a best-dressed competition – won by Chloe Chambers – judged by Love Island’s Sussex star Amy Hart.

They race again at Fontwell this evening (August 29) then on Sunday week – September 8 – it’s another big occasion as staff stage their popular end-of-summer family race day with an afternoon’s racing plus free family fun.