One triathlon in a weekend is not enough for Harry

One triathlon in a weekend would be enough for most people – but not Chichester’s Harry Leleu.

Not only did he complete two in two days, he came second in one and won the other.

The 22-year-old Loughborough University student from Birdham first competed in the British University & Colleges Sports (BUCS) elite sprint triathlon on Saturday in Bryn Bach Parc near Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. He finished in an impressive second place.

Next day, he was in the elite wave at the Blenheim Palace Triathlon the next morning... and won. That’s two helpings of 750m swims, 20k bike races and 5k runs – and a gold and silver medal to show for it.

