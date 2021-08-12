Paralympics star Sarah is a winner at Goodwood

Dame Sarah takes the chequered flag at Goodwood

Dame Sarah Storey, the most successful female British Paralympian of all time, came first in the latest Southdown Velo Goodwood Summer Series race.

She beat a competitive field of 28 women which featured some of the best amateur cycle racers in the south of England.

The 55-minute race around the Goodwood Motor Circuit was one of four that she is competing in as preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, starting in ten days’ time.

The British Cycling-accredited regional event also includes two one-hour long races, one aimed at elite and category one and two racers, while the second, categories three and four, attracts new and improving grass-roots competitors.

Tony Toynton, the event organiser, said: “It was so lovely to be back at Goodwood after lockdown and great to see everyone raring to go on the circuit once more for hotly contested races.”

Nick Fenmor Collins, a Chichester-based business owner and amateur racer, said: “It was great to be racing again.

“I had tried hard to keep my fitness up during the past 18 months and could not be happier to be competing again.

“The Goodwood events are always hard fought but once the races are over everyone is very friendly.”

The Southdown Velo Goodwood Summer Series is held on Tuesday evenings, starting at 6.45pm. The 2021 events conclude on August 24.