Perrett and Abba legend hope the winner takes it all at Newmarket

West Sussex’s Amanda Perrett is hoping to create history this Saturday by becoming the first female trainer to win the prestigious Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The race showcases the very best fillies and mares over a mile and forms part of the 2019 QIPCO British Champions Series.

Lavender’s Blue, who is owned by Abba’s Benny Andersson, will be returning to Newmarket for the first time since her victory at the track back in April – in what was the first race of her career – storming to victory in the bet365 European Breeders' Fund Fillies' Maiden Stakes.

Perrett, based at Pulborough, has enjoyed 33 victories at Newmarket and a win on Saturday will also result in her first UK Group 1 success.

Speaking of Lavender’s Blue, the Pulborough-based trainer said: “She really showed her class last time out at Sandown and we’re hoping for a similar run on Saturday. She’s an exciting filly, she couldn’t have done any more (when winning at Newmarket earlier in the year), but it’s a hugely competitive race.

“It would be great to win a UK Group 1 - I’ve won two in France with Indian Lodge so it would be nice to get one on home soil. It would be a nice achievement to be the first female trainer to win the race – although we are all on a level playing field.”

Lavender’s Blue is coming off the back of a magnificent win in the Betway Atlanta Stakes at Sandown in August. This was under the guidance of 2016 Champion Jockey Jim Crowley, who is also based in West Sussex and has enjoyed over 130 wins with Amanda Perrett, who also happens to be his sister in law. With Crowley in France over the weekend, Pat Dobbs will be aboard Lavender’s Blue on Saturday.

Lavender’s Blue will be up against the likes of last year’s winner of the race, Laurens, the 2018 QIPCO 1,000 Guineas winner, Billesdon Brook and Veracious, who was victorious in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket earlier this year.

The Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes is live this Saturday 5th October on ITV4 at 3:25pm.

