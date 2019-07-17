Picture special - Junior Chichester triathlon action

Hundreds of eight to 16-year-olds swam, cycled and ran to great finishing times in a variety of events across the age groups. Photographer Kate Shemilt was on hand to capture the best of the action. Don't miss the Chichester Observer (out on Thursday) for full coverage including a list of finishers and their times. See a gallery from Sunday's adult triathlon here

Action in the pool at the Chichester junior triathlon and aquathlon / Picture by Kate Shemilt jpimedia Buy a Photo

