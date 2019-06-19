Royal Ascot star Lord Glitters is heading for Goodwood's Sussex Stakes

One of the big winners from day one of Royal Ascot is heading for Goodwood's Sussex Stakes.

The David O'Meara-trained Lord Glitters (14/1) captured the opening race of the meeting, the G1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Lord Glitters leads in the Queen Anne Stakes / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Second to Accidental Agent in the straight mile contest in 2018, the son of Whipper went one place better this time around, producing a game performance under Daniel Tudhope to defeat the Andrew Balding-trained Beat The Bank (20/1), to win the £600,000 event by a neck.

Yorkshire-based O'Meara, registering his fourth and biggest winner at Royal Ascot, said: "Lord Glitters always run well here as he loves the track.

"He is not that easy a horse, he can be quite strong and keen. That's what happened in the Lockinge, when he over-raced with no cover. Today, as soon as jumped, Danny got him across and got cover. From there on, it all looked like it went pretty well."

"I thought Danny gave him a lovely ride this afternoon and it was brilliant from the word go.

"Watching the race, it was one of the easiest Royal Ascot runners we've had to watch as he never looked in trouble.

"My assistant Jason Kelly bought this horse and he deserves a mention too.

"We will follow a pretty similar path with him to last year and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood is probably next up.

"It's super for the yard, not just me. I am just a small cog in what I do - I haven't even ridden out for the last six or seven weeks. The lads have done a great job and it has all come together nicely today."

There will be keen interest in the whole royal meeting from Goodwood bosses, who will hope to see other winning connections declare their intentions to make the South Downs their next port of call.

Nick Turnbull, son of owners Geoff & Sandra Turnbull, commented: "This victory means everything. My Dad has been in this game for 20 years and to win at Royal Ascot is the pinnacle."

Last year's winner Accidental Agent, trained by Eve Johnson-Houghton, refused to come out of the stalls when they opened, before eventually consenting to race, but was several hundred yards behind the other runners. The stewards deemed him to have been a runner in the contest, but some bookmakers are refunding stakes on the horse.

The winning time was 1m 37.4s, which was 1.1s outside the course record set by Ribchester in 2017.