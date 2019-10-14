Sailors who get to line early win Late Trophy at Dell Quay

The final two races of the Dell Quay SC Late Trophy series took place in sunshine, ideal sailing conditions with a light south-westerly.

Race officer Simon Verrall, newly elected Solo class captain, set off the Solo fleet first, followed ten minutes later by the handicap fleet.

Coming into the last two races of the Solo Late Trophy series Verrall and Roger Puttock were top of the table with Puttock needing two wins to challenge Verral for the crown.

After a thrilling performance in the first race Puttock achieved his first win, with Mark Harper second and Richard Bridgmont third. However Puttock was pipped to the post in the second race by Harper, leaving him to settle for second, with John Purdy third.

This secured the series win and the Fortune Trophy for Verrall, with Puttock taking second and Stephen Holcroft third. Altogether, 13 Solos competed, making it a very successful end to the season for the class.

In the handicap class Tim Boon in the Laser Radial arrived on the start line for the first race with the series and the Farwell Trophy already secured, having taken four first places in the previous races.

Second and third places in the first race went to Mike Dicker (RS Vareo) and Rob Corfield (RS400) respectively. Jean and Liz Sagues (Lymington Scow) took second in the next race, with Dicker third.