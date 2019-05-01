Sidlesham youngsters enjoy dodgeball and netball action

Sidlesham Primary School competed in a dodgeball tournament at Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester against 12 other schools.

They won all 18 matches, earning a place in the final against Southbourne Primary School, which they went on to win.

Sidlesham Primary School's dodgeball team

Sidlesham Primary also competed in a Netball ‘High 5’ tournament at Bishop Luffa School with other primary schools. They won two of their four matches and showed amazing sportsmanship.

