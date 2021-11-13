Southern National: Moore wants more as ITV cameras head to Fontwell Park

Can Gleno win the Southern National at Fontwell for Gary Moore? Picture: Getty

The ground at the track is currently Good with a cloudy day forecast at the Sussex venue. The ITV cameras will be covering the 3.10pm which is the Sussex National and the concluding Handicap Hurdle at 3.43pm on what looks a great card at Fontwell.

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide

12.25pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 1f)

Datsalrightgino makes his hurdling debut having finished second in his last three starts in bumpers. He is open to more improvement having undergone wind surgery, but clear preference is for Wiseguy. A €90,000 purchase, he made a winning start for Nicky Henderson when narrowly landing a bumper at Doncaster in January. Off the track since, he is open to any amount of progression.

Selection: Wiseguy

12.55pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Romanor is in great heart and deserves to go close here along with Sizing At Midnight who was a good second at Uttoxeter on his first start of the season. However, preference is for Sussex trainer Gary Moore’s Dorking Lad. The six-year-old was well-beaten on his return at Fontwell when he started favourite but he made a couple of bad mistakes in that event and is given another chance to make amends here.

Selection: Dorking Lad

1.25pm Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

Galtee Mountain was a fine season on his latest start at Fontwell and is high on the shortlist along with Auld Sod. However, Lifeisahighway shaped well when fourth at Kelso last time out and he may be able to come out on top here.

Selection: Lifeisahighway

2.00pm Juvenile Hurdle (2m 1f)

Harry Redknapp owns Hayedo who looks a fascinating runner on debut for Gary Moore, whilst the yard also have Moulins Clermont running who was third on his only start in France and looks a fascinating contender. The Yellow Mini sets the standard having already won over hurdles, but the Moore pair make appeal, in particular Moulins Clermons who looks a fascinating runner.

Selection: Moulins Clermot

2.35pm Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Jaunty Soria is a course and distance winner who warrants respect along with the unexposed White Hart Lady. However, Bleue Away has run with credit in defeat the last twice and is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Bleue Away

3.10pm Southern National (3m 3f)

Nine runners go to post for the Southern National including the classy Le Breuil. Game Line is progressing with every run and alsk makes appeal along with Salty Boy and Premier D’troice. However, this could rest between the Sussex trainers. Classy mare Rose Of Aghaboe was a success story for Nick Gifford last term. She shaped respectably on her reappearance and is interesting at the bottom of the weights. However, Gleno has already won at the track and was a good second on his comeback at Exeter last time out. He looks to be crying out for a trip like this and he is taken to continue Gary Moore’s fine form.

Selection: Gleno

3.43pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Quinto Do Mar scored at Carlisle last time out and is respected off top-weight. However, this is all about Natural History. A classy performer on the Flat, he got off the mark at Plumpton in March before finishing sixth in the Imperial Cup. He disappointed when only second at Newton Abbot on his final start last term, but this season could be the making of him and he is taken to make a winning return in the finale.