Squash ace Hannah works wonders for Wales

Chichester squash ace Hannah Wright-Davies has been in action for Wales in Masters matches.

She played in the over 35/40 home international tournament at the Welsh Institute of Sport in Cardiff – and she came back unbeaten.

Wright-Davies is No1 seed for Wales in the over-35s and played three games versus the top seeds from Scotland, Ireland and England.

She beat her Scottish opponent 3-0, her Irish rival 3-0 and her English opponent 3-2 after being 2-0 down.

Wright-Davies plays squash regularly at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club and represents Sussex.

She has lived in Chichester since her uni days and has represented and been very successful in singles and double tournaments for Chichester, Sussex and Wales.

