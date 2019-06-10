Squash and racketball stars celebrate at Bognor

Bognor Squash & Racketball Club concluded their annual club championships with a showcase evening at their Hawthorn Road venue hosted by club chairman Colin Rogers.

There was a full programme of finals which saw the emerging talent of juniors, particularly the Porter brothers George and Calum, who between them figured in seven finals.

Silverware is on show at Bognor

Also welcomed was the revival of the ladies competition, not contested since 2014, and a ladies’ racketball tournament.

There were also competitions for those more advanced in years with players aged from 60 upwards competing to win a coveted Bognor fridge magnet and, at the other end of the scale, junior competitions organised by coach Zoe Shardlow.

The club were celebrating the success of the first team, led by club No1 Greg Jansz, who won the Sussex west division two title after

challengers Middleton fell away in the run-in. They look forward to promotion and some tests in division one.

This success was reflected in team player awards with the first-team player of the season Greg Jansz and the second-team star George Porter.

In squash, the under-15 competition was won by Elliott Hill, who beat Katalin Johns, and George Porter picked up his first trophy, winning the under-17 final against Ethan Randell.

The squash veterans’ cup was retained by Rod Everett, who overcame Steve Darlington in straight games, and the plate competiton for first round losers went to another Porter, Calum, who beat Ken Norman.

The squash handicap was fought out between Calum Porter and brother George, the latter taking the trophy 2-0.

In the ladies’ competitions Zoe Shardlow was too good for Katalin Johns in squash and the racketball crown was won by Carmel Norman over

runner-up Alison Walden.

The racketball singles final saw the first of three final meetings between holder Jansz and the improving George Porter, a Year 10 student at The Regis School. Jansz retained his crown but in the doubles, he and partner Will Burley lost to George Porter and his dad, previous club champion Steve Porter.

In the squash finals there was another upset when Jansz and Burley lost their doubles title 3-1 in a great match against club captain Steve Carruthers and Jon Corke, but Jansz had the last word in the singles, retaining the main prize for the fourth year running when he overcame George Porter in the final.

The evening continued with presentations by former Sports Club chairman Ray Kidd and a vote of thanks and gift to steward Val Hill.

Chairman Colin Rogers complimented all players for the sporting manner in which matches were conducted and thanked the organisers of the evening, which ended with a buffet.

Squash and racketball continue through the summer with sessions available for all levels during the week – and watch out for squash camps during holidays with Zoe Shardlow.

Visitors and prospective players are welcome. Information on all events is available from the clubhouse in Hawthorn Road, on 01243 865462 or at the website www.bognorsquash.co.uk or the Facebook page.

Full results: Squash singles Greg Jansz bt George Porter; Ladies Zoe Shardlow bt Katalin Johns; Doubles Steve Carruthers/Jon Corke bt Greg

Jansz/Will Burley; Veterans Rod Everett bt Steve Darlington; Handicap George Porter bt Calum Porter; Plate Calum Porter bt Ken Norman; Racketball singles Greg Jansz bt George Porter; Ladies Carmel Norman bt Alison Walden; Doubles Steve Porter/ George Porter bt Greg Jansz/Will Burley; Squash u15 Elliott Hill bt Katalin Johns; Squash u17 George Porter bt Ethan Randell; Team players 1st team Greg Jansz, 2nd team George Porter.