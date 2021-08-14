Sussex trainer Menuisier to train Goodwood group's next horse

Goodwood Glen gets some attention from the GROG members

The brainchild of the 10th Duke of Richmond enabled people to purchase a share in a horse to be trained locally by the then top trainer and Goodwood Director John Dunlop.

The syndicate continues to thrive with 18 individual winners having carried the famous red and yellow silks to victory. William Knight took over the training reins for GROG, the name given to the syndicate, when Dunlop retired.

Goodwood Mirage, Goodwood Storm, Goodwood Zodiac and Goodwood Showman all won while trained at his Angmering Park base.

Goodwood Glen

Knight has moved to Rathmoy Stables, Newmarket, from where he has sent out Goodwood Glen to win this season.

Members want the next horse in training in Sussex so Pulborough-based David Menuisier will train for them next season. He is the only French trainer with a licence in England and his expanding yard is achieving excellent results, including with the brilliant filly Wonderful Tonight owned by Chris Wright, who won Goodwood’s Lillie Langtry Stakes and may go for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

GROG racing manager Gail Brown said: “Members of the syndicate have formed great friendships and shared many occasions on the racecourse. It’s the spirit of GROG that sees many members join the new syndicate every year.

“Owning a small amount of the horse is important to members; this makes it not just an involvement, but actual ownership. We offer many social events including stud and stable visits and racing holidays abroad.

One member said: “Being a member of GROG for over six years has given us a unique opportunity to participate in a well organised, friendly owners’ group at a reasonable cost.”

GROG members have access to a superb facility during the Qatar Goodwood Festival and receive a free ticket whenever their horse runs at Goodwood.

GROG is the ideal introduction to becoming a racehorse owner, and the perfect gift for a racing enthusiast. Membership is all-inclusive for two years and is restricted to 140 members.