Sussex winner on cards at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - and Stewards' Cup may get off to Flyer

Which runners will wow the Saturday crowd at Goodwood? Picture: Malcolm Wells

The action for day five of the meeting gets underway at 1.20pm, with the seven-race card concluding at 4.45pm. We have once again previewed all of the action with our race by race guide with tips for Glorious Goodwood day five from OLBG.

1.20pm Thames Materials Handicap (7f)

An open event to begin in which Spirit Of Bermuda bids to land the hat-trick for William Haggas. A course and distance winner to boot, she has plenty in her favour and is towards the top of the shortlist, along with the progressive Master Zoffany who has won two of his last three starts. However, Godolphin can continue their red-letter form with Quintillus. The three-year-old returned from a gelding operation to finish a good third in the Britannia at Royal Ascot and a replication of that effort would see him go close in this event.

Selection: Quintillus

1.55pm Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (6f)

With 28 runners going to post, this was always going to be competitive and this renewal looks very tough to call. Bickerstaffe won well last time out and despite a 6lb rise in the weight, he looks open to more improvement, as does top-weight First Folio who has won two of his three starts this term. The likes of Boundless Power, Mamillius and Open Wide could all feature. However, preference is for Kimifive. Second in the Stewards’ Cup last term, things have failed to land right so far this term, but he is down to an attractive mark of 88 and looks an interesting each-way player.

Selection: Kimifive

2.30pm Summer Handicap (1m 6f)

Pulborough handler David Menuisier could strike with Nuits St Georges. The six-year-old is a dual winner this term, including at Goodwood in May and he recorded a convincing success at Salisbury on his latest start. A bit of give in the ground will suit and he still looks to be improving. My Frankel is a clear danger under Ryan Moore and is respected along with Win O’Clock and Urban Artist.

Selection: Nuits St Georges

3.05pm Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (1m 6f)

This is all about Wonderful Tonight for Sussex trainer David Menuisier. One of the most exciting horses in training, the four-year-old was a dual Group One winner last term and returned to action with a smooth win in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. A repeat of that performance would make her a leading player and with ground conditions likely to be in her favour, she can see off Albaflora and course winner Believe In Love.

Selection: Wonderful Tonight

3.40pm Stewards’ Cup (6f)

As ever, a hugely competitive renewal of the £225,000 event. Fresh seeks a second win of the season and bids to complete a fine week for Group One winning rider Kieran Shoemark, whilst Hurricane Ivor bids to continue his upward progression under Tom Marquand. Top-weight Chil Chil looks the class angle in the contest and is another to note along with Commanche Falls, Mark Johnston-trained duo of Meraas and Desert Safari and 2020 winner Summerghand. However, preference is for Punchbowl Flyer. A winner of three of his last four starts, he impressed at Windsor last time out and there could be scope for more improvement.

Selection: Punchbowl Flyer

4.10pm Maiden Stakes (7f)

A fascinating maiden with plenty of interesting debutants. However, it could pay to side with those who have experience. Khanjar was fourth on debut and should build on that effort, whilst whilst Tartan Chief represents Whatcombe trainers Paul and Oliver Cole. The two-year-old backed up a third at Haydock on his first start with a good second at Salisbury and is another high on the shortlist. However, Flying Secret was a fine second at Ascot on his first start and with normal improvement expected, he can come out on top in this.

Selection: Flying Secret

4.45pm Apprentice Handicap (1m 1f)

A tricky conclusion to the 2021 Qatar Goodwood Festival can go to course winner and the Pulborough-trained You’re Hired who represents Amanda Perrett. The eight-year-old will have to defy top-weight, but impressed when scoring at Bath last time out and can get the better of the likes of Turntable, Topanticipation and another Sussex-trained contender in Gary Moore’s The Whipmaster in a wide-open finale.