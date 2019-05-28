Three generations of family play in same tournament

Three generations of a family from Barnham played stoolball at a tournament in Slindon.

Judith Ball (66), daughter Jess Carter (32) and granddaughter Tilly Carter (seven) played for Slindon in Tilly’s first game.

Judith started playing 59 years ago and went on to represent Slindon after marrying Dick Ball when they met at a mixed stoolball tournament in 1968.

Despite some health issues in the past couple of years, which included breaking her arm at a stoolball training session, she was able to participate in the game in which her granddaughter made her debut.

With Jess opening the batting and Judy keeping wicket, Tilly was excited to field and have a bat and score some runs. The tournament – held at Slindon Common but hosted by the Yapton club – was won by Angmering.

Jess said: “To be able to play alongside my mum and my daughter was a real honour and privilege. It was something I wasn’t sure was ever going to happen due to mum’s health challenges. I was overcome with emotion.

“All the teams at the tournament were so kind to Tilly, encouraging and supporting her. Stoolball is such an inclusive sport, with people being able to play from a young age, right through to their 70s, and has been in our family for generations.”

If you would like to try stoolball, go to the stoolball England website where you can find details of your local team – see www.stoolball.org.uk

It is a family-friendly sport, where no previous experience or fitness level is required.