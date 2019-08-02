Tips for Friday's Glorious Goodwood card

It's day four of five of Glorious Goodwood and it's proving a tough week for our tipsters - on Thursday only two of them found one winner each. Three drew blanks.

Will Friday's contests prove easier to predict? There are no guarantees with some big fields and competitive line-ups.

Coral's Dave Stevens is our leader so far with five winners for the week, with ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin has four and Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone on three each. Goodwood duo Adam Waterworth and Alex Eade have two and one respectively.

Here are their Friday selections. Good luck if you're having a punt - please gamble responsibly!

Dave Stevens: 150 Jubiloso 225 Turjomaan 300 Beat Le Bon 335 Battaash 410 Seperate 440 Mirage Dancer 515 Harrovian

Ed Chamberlin: 150 Jubiloso 225 Duke Of Hazard 300 Game Player 335 Battaash 410 Sir Arthur Dane 440 Mirage Dancer 515 Country

Steve Bone: 150 Billesdon Brook, 225 Duke Of Hazzard, 300 Mojito, 335 Battaash, 410 Praxeology, 440 Mirage Dancer, 515 Deal A Dollar

Adam Waterworth: 150 Jubiloso 225 Art Du Val 300 Indeed 335 Battaash 410 Praxeology 440 Mirage Dancer 515 Fox Vardy

Alex Eade: 150 Jubiloso 225 Turjomaan 300 Mohito 335 Battaash 410 Hard Nut 440 Mirage Dancer 515 Harrovian.