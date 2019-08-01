Tips for Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood

We're halfway through the Qatar Goodwood Festival and things are hotting up in our tipping competition.

Coral's Dave Stevens leads our panel after two days of selections with four winners, with ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin and Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone both have three.

Goodwood sport MD Adam Waterworth is averaging one a day while racecourse manager Alex Eade is leaving his glory bid late, with only one winner so far.

Thursday's highlight is the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at 3.35. Our tipsters' selections are below. Good luck - and please gamble responsibly!

Ed Chamberlin: 150 Sinjaari 225 Threat 300 Spanish Mission 335 Hermosa 410 Dragon Command 445 Salsa 520 Celsius

Dave Stevens: 150 Forest Of Dean 225 Guildsman 300 Spanish Mission 335 Maqsad 410 Picture Frame 445 Tulip Fields 520 Pass The Gin

Steve Bone: 150 Walkinthesand 225 Guildsman 300 Constantinople 335 Hermosa 410 When Comes Here 445 Salsa 520 Lufricia

Adam Waterworth: 150 Fox Premier 225 Threat 300 Spanish Mission 335 Hermosa 410 Toro Strike 445 Al Dawodiya 520 Pink Flamingo

Alex Eade: 150 Sinjaari 225 Threat 300 Constantinople 335 Hermosa 410 Toro Strike 445 Salsa 520 Lufricia

Catch all the Thursday action on this website today