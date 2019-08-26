Tone Zone athletes face uphill task at Goodwood

The Goodwood five-mile hill climb race was a popular draw for Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners.

The route takes you past Goodwood House and up the hill before descending back down towards the finish line.

Wind and rain didn’t deter the 16 club runners who took on the course. Juliet Stallard was the first lady to finish and first from the club, finishing in 33.18, closely followed by Jess Thomson, who was third lady in 33:36.

With the ladies from the club putting in lots of strong performances, Allen Porter was the first male to finish in a time of 35:49.

Carolyn Stapley finished just behind Porter in 36:08. Donna Strowger grabbed a personal best of 37:29. Natalie Tribe snuck under the 40-minute barrier in a time of 39:33.

Peter Ramsdale finished in 40:39 while Karen Vilday grabbed the second PB of the night in 41:02 with Jackie Williamson and Kirstee Porter just behind in 41:29 and 41:35.

Stephen Goddard, Debbie Patching, Lisa Wadey, Zoe Hemes and Debi Haddleton all finished under 50 minutes. Lea Hodgkins rounded off the night with a time of 51:18.

On the Isle of Wight were Sam Lee, Elle Matthews and Lesley Ward running the island’s half marathon. Lee was the first to finish of the three in 2:17.

Mother and Daughter duo Matthews and Ward finished in 2:21 and 2:22.

On Saturday night at 9pm four hardened runners took on the Midnight Marathon at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park, East Hampshire.

Tony Holcombe was first Tone Zone runner to finish while Judith Bazeley, Christine Rounds and Martin Playford all finished together in just over six hours. Playford had a nasty fall early on but his team-mates helped patch him up and get him to the next first-aid station before he soldiered on to the end.

Tone Zone times - Goodwood 5 Mile Hill Climb 14.08.19; Juliet Stallard 33.18 1st lady; Jessica Thomson 33.36 3rd lady; Allen Porter 35.49; Carolyn Stapely 36.08; Donna Strowger 37.29 PB; Natalie Tribe 39.33; Peter Ramsdale 40.39; Karen Vilday 41.02 PB; Jackie Williamson 41.29; Kirstee Porter 41.35; Stephen Goddard 44.23; Debbie Patching 46.50; Lisa Wadey 47.02; Zoe Hemes 47.57; Debi Haddleton 48.30; Lea Hodgkins 51.18. Isle of Wight Half Marathon 18.08.19 - Sam Lee 2.17.06; Elle Matthews 2.21.34; Lesley Ward 2.22.18. Torbay Five Bays 10k 18.08.19 - Daniel Hughes 1.20.56; Jason Lee 10k Memorial 18.08.19; Tony Hancock 45.20.